Georgia State backs take different paths to big yardage

“My freshman year they finally started getting me a few carries toward the end of some of the games, and I was getting some good yards,” Gregg said. “That was a big eye-opener for me, realizing I could actually play with these guys. After the first few games my calmness was up, and I knew I could do it. I’ve just been going from there.”

Gregg has rushed for 899 yards and nine touchdowns this season and his 1,508 career yards ranks third on Georgia State’s all-time list. He has seven fourth-down conversion runs this season.

Williams went a different route. He was a high-profile two-way player at Grayson High School and opted to attend South Carolina and play cornerback. But when a family medical issue arose, Williams wanted to be closer to home and sought a transfer to Georgia State. He was moved from defense to running back last season and has broken through this year.

Elliott said, “I was thinking this guy needs to have the ball in his hand and needs the ability to make a play, not just when it’s thrown his way.”

Williams said, “I came to him, and it was mutual kind of decision. When I was ineligible (after the transfer), I was playing running back on the scout team and I was getting my groove back. It’s a natural thing for me – I was an all-state running back at Grayson -- and it felt good.”

Williams has rushed for 810 yards and nine touchdowns and ranks No. 4 in the nation with 6.75 yards per carry. Over the past five games he is averaging 98.8 yards per game and finished the season with back-to-back 100-yard games. In 20 games since moving to running back, he has rushed for 1,063 yards.

Gregg’s breakout game came against Auburn, when he carried 12 times for 150 yards. He had a career-long 57-yard run to set up a score and scored on a 50-yard carry. He is the only GSU player to have two 50-yard runs in the same game.

“I just remember hitting that hole … it was pretty wide open … and just running,” Gregg said. “It’s different running when there are 100,000 people watching. I didn’t realize what happened until I crossed the goal line. I’ll remember that forever.”

Williams said his most memorable run came in the final game against Troy. He took a handoff and went up the middle for a 50-yard touchdown, which put him over the 100-yard mark and nailed down the win.

Williams agreed that the presence of two diverse backs has made the Panthers more difficult to diagnose.

“It’s like having a running quarterback and a passing quarterback at the same time,” he said. “We’re just thunder and lightning. You don’t know what you might get. It keeps you on your toes.”

The Panthers (7-5) will leave Monday for the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., where they face Ball State (6-6) at 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day. It is the third consecutive bowl appearance for Georgia State. A win would give the Panthers a school record for wins in a season.