Georgia State adds four, including three experienced transfers

Grainger (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) spent two seasons at Furman and was the starting quarterback in 2019, when he was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Team. He started 11 of 13 games and threw for 1,222 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 316 yards and five touchdowns to help the Paladins reach the FCS playoffs. Grainger had his best effort against Georgia State when he threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns and was the SoCon’s Offensive Player of the Week.

“We didn’t want to add any ol’ guy,” Elliott said. “We’ve seen him play in person, and he was a magical player that night. … Two years ago he really lit up the house. I remember walking off the field and thinking, ‘Who was that quarterback we just went against?’”

Credle (6-4, 195) gives the team another rangy receiver, hence his nickname “Stretch.” Credle played in 10 games and caught eight passes for 76 yards in one season at Central Florida. Credle was an all-state receiver at Carver-Columbus and caught 40 passes for 580 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior.

“Credle is a big-time talent,” Elliott said. “He’s going to fit in there and has an opportunity to help us immediately. His ball skills are off the chart, similar to (all-conference receiver Sam) Pinckney.”

McCollum (6-4, 235) transferred after spending two seasons at Wake Forest. He had 24 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss and two sacks in 18 games for the Demon Deacons. McCollum was rated as the No. 2 player in South Carolina when he graduated from Dillon High School. He had 73 tackles and 8½ sacks as a senior and totaled 250 tackles and 37½ sacks his final three seasons.

“He’s got a great motor,” Elliott said. “He’s going to come in and put pressure on the quarterback immediately.”

Dye (6-4, 265) was the only freshman to sign Wednesday. He is a two-time all-region selection who played on the school’s 2018 state championship team and helped the Eagles reach the quarterfinals in 2020. Dye is seen as a tackle, but likely will cross-train at numerous positions – maybe even center – and will benefit from the tutelage of experienced teammates like all-conference guard Shamarious Gilmore on the roster.

“It’s like have a well-seasoned professor. You don’t want to learn from somebody who’s green and hasn’t taught,” Elliott said.

The Panthers are not actively seeking other additions to the roster, but Elliott said, “I’ll never say that’s it. Things have changed, and there may be some attrition after spring. We have some more numbers we can take, so there might be an addition here or there.”

GEORGIA STATE SIGNEES (18)

Name, Pos., Ht., Wt., Hometown

December signees

Marquez Bargman, OL, 6-3, 285, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Montavious Cunningham, OL, 6-3, 285, Athens

Christopher Davis, LB, 6-3, 215, Tampa, Fla.

Jaquan Dixon, RB, 5-11, 175, Loris, S.C.

Tylon Dunlap, DE, 6-1, 245, Charlotte, N.C.

Jamarion Ellis, OLB/DE, 6-2, 240, Eastman

Evan Graham, OLB, 6-1, 225, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Omarion Hammond, DE, 6-3, 250, Columbia, S.C.

Jordan Jones, ILB, 6-0, 210, Smiths Station, Ala.

Makkah Jordan, S, 5-10, 180, St. Petersburg, Fla

Brylan Lanier, CB, 6-1, 170, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Fuches Lewis, NT, 6-3, 290, Savannah

Tony McCray, CB, 5-11, 170, Clarksdale, Miss.

Jaylin Tolbert, WR, 6-3, 200, Greenwood, S.C.

February signees

Ja’Cyais Credle, WR, 6-4, 195, Columbus

Cameron Dye, OL, 6-4, 265, Alpharetta

Darren Grainger, QB, 6-4, 200, Conway, S.C.

Shamar McCollum, OLB, 6-4, 235, Hamer, S.C.

Note: Credle (Central Florida), Grainger (Furman) and McCollum (Wake Forest) are transfers.