Fourth-quarter defense costs Dream in loss to Fever

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
20 minutes ago
Indiana overcame a disastrous third quarter to outscore Atlanta 29-22 in the fourth quarter to come away with an 83-80 victory over the Fever Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Dream (16-19) held the Fever to just seven points in the third quarter, outscoring Indiana 21-7 and helping to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit and take a 58-54 lead entering the final quarter. But Indiana shot 56% from the field in the fourth quarter, led by Kristy Wallace, who was 4-for-4 from 3-point range, including three 3-pointers in the final minute and a half to complete the comeback.

In all, Wallace scored 12 of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta, which has lost three in a row and is just 2-8 in the month of August, was led by Cheyenne Parker’s seventh double-double of the season (24 points, 10 rebounds).

The Dream’s final game in August is Tuesday, as they host the Phoenix Mercury.

