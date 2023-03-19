Emory men’s swimming & diving team earns national championship

The Emory University men’s swimming & diving team, behind Jason Hamilton and Jake Meyer, repeated as NCAA Division III champion Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
The Eagles finished with 532 points to top second-place Kenyon College (495.5 points) at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
The national title was the third in program history after the Eagles previously won in 2017 and 2022. It is the 31st national championship in school history.
Hamilton, a graduate student, won his third consecutive national championship in the 200 breaststroke in 1 minute, 53.77 seconds. Meyer, the champion in the 100 breaststroke, placed second in the 200 breast in 1:56.65. Graduate student Justin Lum earned fourth in the 200 breast in 1:58.03.
Senior Lucas Bumgarner closed his collegiate diving career with a national runner-up performance in the 3-meter finals, scoring 590.80. In the 400 freestyle relay, the Eagles earned third place (2:56.87) behind junior Nicholas Goudie, senior Pat Pema, freshman Caden Bjornstad and senior Colin LaFave.
The Emory men won national championships in five events and had 24 All-American podium finishes. The Eagles set Division III records in the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays.
Credit: Emory
Emory’s women’s team was the national runner-up for the second consecutive year.
Denison University recorded 464.5 points to earn the women’s crown. The Eagles totaled 385 points in the four-day meet in Greensboro.
Emory sophomore Ariana Khan was named the Women’s Diver of the Year, and Emory’s Tomasz Rosas earned Women’s Diving Coach of the Year. Khan is the first diver in school history to earn the prestigious award.
Emory’s women won national titles in three events, had four runner-up finishes and earned 17 All-American honors. The women’s team also set a Division III record in the 200 medley relay.
