Emory men’s swimming & diving team earns national championship

The Emory men won national championships in five events and had 24 All-American podium finishes. The Eagles set Division III records in the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays.

Emory’s women’s team was the national runner-up for the second consecutive year.

Denison University recorded 464.5 points to earn the women’s crown. The Eagles totaled 385 points in the four-day meet in Greensboro.

Emory sophomore Ariana Khan was named the Women’s Diver of the Year, and Emory’s Tomasz Rosas earned Women’s Diving Coach of the Year. Khan is the first diver in school history to earn the prestigious award.

Emory’s women won national titles in three events, had four runner-up finishes and earned 17 All-American honors. The women’s team also set a Division III record in the 200 medley relay.