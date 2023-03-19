X

Emory men’s swimming & diving team earns national championship

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Women’s team finishes second in Division III national meet in North Carolina

The Emory University men’s swimming & diving team, behind Jason Hamilton and Jake Meyer, repeated as NCAA Division III champion Saturday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Eagles finished with 532 points to top second-place Kenyon College (495.5 points) at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The national title was the third in program history after the Eagles previously won in 2017 and 2022. It is the 31st national championship in school history.

Hamilton, a graduate student, won his third consecutive national championship in the 200 breaststroke in 1 minute, 53.77 seconds. Meyer, the champion in the 100 breaststroke, placed second in the 200 breast in 1:56.65. Graduate student Justin Lum earned fourth in the 200 breast in 1:58.03.

Senior Lucas Bumgarner closed his collegiate diving career with a national runner-up performance in the 3-meter finals, scoring 590.80. In the 400 freestyle relay, the Eagles earned third place (2:56.87) behind junior Nicholas Goudie, senior Pat Pema, freshman Caden Bjornstad and senior Colin LaFave.

The Emory men won national championships in five events and had 24 All-American podium finishes. The Eagles set Division III records in the 200 medley and 800 freestyle relays.

Credit: Emory

Credit: Emory

Emory’s women’s team was the national runner-up for the second consecutive year.

Denison University recorded 464.5 points to earn the women’s crown. The Eagles totaled 385 points in the four-day meet in Greensboro.

Emory sophomore Ariana Khan was named the Women’s Diver of the Year, and Emory’s Tomasz Rosas earned Women’s Diving Coach of the Year. Khan is the first diver in school history to earn the prestigious award.

Emory’s women won national titles in three events, had four runner-up finishes and earned 17 All-American honors. The women’s team also set a Division III record in the 200 medley relay.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Image by Screengrab

Longtime pastor Johnny Hunt files defamation suit against Southern Baptists 2h ago

Credit: AP

GOP donor faces trial on charges of sex trafficking minors
5h ago

Credit: Compilation

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the investigation into fatal UGA crash
19h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UGA senior improving back in U.S. after brain bleed on spring break

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UGA senior improving back in U.S. after brain bleed on spring break

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

At this point in his career, Matt Olson has fine-tuned his ‘spring training process’
59m ago
The Latest

Georgia native Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway
18h ago
At Kennesaw State, it’s about more than what happens on the basketball court
Kennesaw State’s dream comes to an abrupt end in NCAA Tournament
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Near Jimmy Carter's home, a memorabilia shop mixes nostalgia with emotion
Liberty University students assist Georgians with tornado relief
Reporters’ notebook: Who is that asking the questions?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top