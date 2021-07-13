Dream to direct $100,000 grant to New Georgia Project

The Dream will direct a $100,000 grant from ESPN to the New Georgia Project after being named the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Monday. The NGP is a non-partisan effort to register and civically engage Georgians, advocate for civil and human rights, and advance justice on behalf of historically marginalized communities.
The Dream was named at the network’s Sports Humanitarian Awards in New York City. The awards will air July 24 on ABC. According to the network, the awards highlight the impact of athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who use sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world. Last summer, members of the Dream were outspoken on issues of racial justice and voter suppression.
“We are humbled by this honor and thank ESPN for amplifying our voices and promoting social justice,” Renee Montgomery, vice president and co-owner of the Dream, said in a statement. “The movement to create true equality for all is not just a moment in time but requires a constant struggle and continued dedication.”
Other finalists for the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award category were the Denver Broncos, New York City Football Club (NYCFC) and Toronto Blue Jays.
“The Atlanta Dream will never back down from supporting our players using their platforms to fight for what is right,” Larry Gottesdiener, Dream chairman and co-owner of the Dream, said in a statement. “We are very appreciative of ESPN for recognizing the unprecedented bravery of the 2020 Atlanta Dream and the WNBA’s powerful impact, and for generously allowing us to support the New Georgia Project with this $100,000 grant.”
In addition, Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank received the Sports Philanthropist of the Year award.