Dream to direct $100,000 grant to New Georgia Project

The Dream was named at the network’s Sports Humanitarian Awards in New York City. The awards will air July 24 on ABC. According to the network, the awards highlight the impact of athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who use sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world. Last summer, members of the Dream were outspoken on issues of racial justice and voter suppression.

“We are humbled by this honor and thank ESPN for amplifying our voices and promoting social justice,” Renee Montgomery, vice president and co-owner of the Dream, said in a statement. “The movement to create true equality for all is not just a moment in time but requires a constant struggle and continued dedication.”