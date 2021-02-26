Sale of Atlanta Dream could be announced today

A WNBA spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in January: “As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized. Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided.”

The new owner or owners of the Dream were expected to have local ties.

Dream players protested Loeffler comments about the Black Lives Matter movement last year by wearing the T-shirts and with social-media posts. They wore the T-shirts before a nationally televised game against Phoenix. Several players were active in the process leading to the runoff election, including taking part in videos encouraging participation in the election.

The issue between owner and team began in the summer amid the nationwide protests over social-justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The players’ union called for Loeffler to be removed from ownership, but WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said Loeffler would not be forced to sell, noting she was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the team.

Pressed in July about her stake in the Dream, Loeffler said she hadn’t decided whether she would sell the team and blamed the criticism on a broader “cancel culture” that she said the Black Lives Matter protests fueled.

The WNBA has yet to announce a schedule for the 2021 season. However, the Dream have been busy re-shaping their roster following the start of free agency signing period Feb. 1. The Dream have signed Cheyenne Parker, Tianna Hawkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and traded for Yvonne Turner. Renee Montgomery also announced her retirement.

The Dream also hold the No. 3 overall selection in the WNBA draft.

