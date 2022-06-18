ajc logo
Dream score 100 points but lose to Sky

Aari McDonald scored 20 for the Dream.

Aari McDonald scored 20 for the Dream. AJC file photo

By Staff and wire reports
AD Durr scored 21 points but the Atlanta Dream lost to the Sky 106-100 in overtime Friday night in Chicago.

Aari McDonald finished with 20 for the Dream (7-8). Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker added 16 points apiece and Destiny Slocum scored a career-high 10.

Howard missed a potential winning 3-point shot in the closing seconds and Naz Hillmon grabbed the offensive rebound but her put-back attempt was blocked by Azurá Stevens to force overtime.

Durr scored 21 points in the Dream’s 105-92 loss to the Connecticut Sun Wednesday.

Kahleah Copper had season highs with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Emma Meesseman scored 17 points and grabbed a season-best 12 rebounds for the Sky. Allie Quigley also had 17 points, Stevens and Rebekah Gardner scored 15 apiece and Courtney Vandersloot added 11 for Chicago (10-4).

ExploreSports on TV this weekend

Meesseman made a jumper, Copper hit a 3-pointer and, after Howard made a layup on the other end, Quigley hit another 3 to give the Sky a 99-93 lead about two minutes into overtime. Atlanta twice trimmed its deficit to two points but Stevens answered each time — the first with a pair of free throws to make it 101-97 with 1:27 to play and the second with a 3-pointer that gave Chicago a five-point lead with less than a minute to go.

Ruthy Hebard hit a jumper to give Chicago its biggest lead of the game at 71-53 midway through the third quarter but the Dream responded with an 18-2 run that trimmed their deficit to 73-71 about four minutes later after McDonald and Slocum made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the spurt.

McDonald converted a three-point play before Parker made two free throws to give the Dream a one-point lead with 31.4 seconds left in regulation but Copper made 1-of-2 free throws with 19.0 seconds remaining to tie it at 91.

