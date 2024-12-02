Breaking: 17 killed on Georgia roads over Thanksgiving weekend, a decrease from 2023
State Sports Report
State Sports Report

Dream open 2025 season with two-game road trip, at home vs. Fever

Atlanta Dream coach Karl Smesko, center, greets Atlanta Dream players Rhyne Howard, left, and Allisha Gray after his introductory press conference at Signia by Hilton Atlanta, Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Dream coach Karl Smesko, center, greets Atlanta Dream players Rhyne Howard, left, and Allisha Gray after his introductory press conference at Signia by Hilton Atlanta, Tuesday, November 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

The Atlanta Dream will tip off the 2025 season on May 16 against the Washington Mystics, the WNBA announced on Monday. The Dream will then play at the Indiana Fever on May 20.

The home opener will be May 22 against the same Fever team that features WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.

The 2025 WNBA regular season expands to a 44-game format with the addition of the league’s 13th franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, who will visit Atlanta twice during their inaugural season. The Dream will host the defending champion New York Liberty on June 29 and August 23.

The Dream will play 15 of their 22 home games between Thursday and Sunday, with their longest homestands being four games each, taking place in June and August.

The Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase, the WNBA’s annual in-season competition, is set to return for its third consecutive season in 2025. The Dream will play all five of their games consecutively during June.

“I’ve been energized by the incredible passion of Dream players and fans since being announced as coach of this team,” new head coach Karl Smesko said in a statement. “The way this community has embraced the Dream is one of the reasons I was eager to take this role and I can’t wait to step onto the court alongside this team in front of a sold-out arena.”

The regular season ends on Sept. 10 at the Connecticut Sun.

The Dream are currently scheduled to play all home games in Gateway Center Arena next season. Last season, the Dream became only the second team in WNBA history to sell out all 20 home games, including two games against the Fever of more than 17,000 fans in State Farm Arena. It was the second consecutive year that the team led the league in sellouts.

2025 schedule

May 16 at Washington

May 20 at Indiana

May 22 vs. Indiana

May 24 vs. Dallas

May 25 vs. Connecticut

May 27 at Los Angeles

May 30 at Seattle

June 6 at Connecticut

June 10 vs. Indiana

June 13 vs. Chicago

June 15 at Washington

June 17 at New York

June 20 vs. Washington

June 22 vs. Chicago

June 24 at Dallas

June 27 vs. Minnesota

June 29 vs. New York

July 3 vs. Seattle

July 7 vs. Golden State

July 11 at Indiana

July 13 at New York

July 16 at Chicago

July 22 at Las Vegas

July 23 at Phoenix

July 27 at Minnesota

July 29 vs. Golden State

July 30 at Dallas

Aug. 1 vs. Phoenix

Aug. 3 vs. Washington

Aug. 7 at Chicago

Aug. 10 at Phoenix

Aug. 13 at Seattle

Aug. 15 vs. Seattle

Aug. 17 at Golden State

Aug. 19 at Las Vegas

Aug. 21 vs. Minnesota

Aug. 23 vs. New York

Aug. 27 vs. Las Vegas

Aug. 29 vs. Dallas

Sept. 1 at Connecticut

Sept. 3 vs. Los Angeles

Sept. 5 vs. Los Angeles

Sept. 8 vs. Connecticut

Sept. 10 at Connecticut

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

WNBA season to tip May 16 with expansion Golden State Valkyries opening at home that...8m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kyrie Irving's big second half leads Mavericks past Hawks 129-119
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jalen Johnson scores 20 points, Hawks hang on to beat Hornets 107-104 for 3rd straight...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trae Young has 22 assists, 20 points as Hawks stun the Cavaliers
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kennesaw State punts 10 times in loss, ends 2-10 season
Georgia State ready to move forward after season-ending loss to Coastal Carolina
Georgia State gives up 105 points in loss to No. 8 Kentucky
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says