Dream open 2025 season with two-game road trip, at home vs. Fever

The Atlanta Dream will tip off the 2025 season on May 16 against the Washington Mystics, the WNBA announced on Monday. The Dream will then play at the Indiana Fever on May 20.
The home opener will be May 22 against the same Fever team that features WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.
The 2025 WNBA regular season expands to a 44-game format with the addition of the league’s 13th franchise, the Golden State Valkyries, who will visit Atlanta twice during their inaugural season. The Dream will host the defending champion New York Liberty on June 29 and August 23.
The Dream will play 15 of their 22 home games between Thursday and Sunday, with their longest homestands being four games each, taking place in June and August.
The Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase, the WNBA’s annual in-season competition, is set to return for its third consecutive season in 2025. The Dream will play all five of their games consecutively during June.
“I’ve been energized by the incredible passion of Dream players and fans since being announced as coach of this team,” new head coach Karl Smesko said in a statement. “The way this community has embraced the Dream is one of the reasons I was eager to take this role and I can’t wait to step onto the court alongside this team in front of a sold-out arena.”
The regular season ends on Sept. 10 at the Connecticut Sun.
The Dream are currently scheduled to play all home games in Gateway Center Arena next season. Last season, the Dream became only the second team in WNBA history to sell out all 20 home games, including two games against the Fever of more than 17,000 fans in State Farm Arena. It was the second consecutive year that the team led the league in sellouts.
2025 schedule
May 16 at Washington
May 20 at Indiana
May 22 vs. Indiana
May 24 vs. Dallas
May 25 vs. Connecticut
May 27 at Los Angeles
May 30 at Seattle
June 6 at Connecticut
June 10 vs. Indiana
June 13 vs. Chicago
June 15 at Washington
June 17 at New York
June 20 vs. Washington
June 22 vs. Chicago
June 24 at Dallas
June 27 vs. Minnesota
June 29 vs. New York
July 3 vs. Seattle
July 7 vs. Golden State
July 11 at Indiana
July 13 at New York
July 16 at Chicago
July 22 at Las Vegas
July 23 at Phoenix
July 27 at Minnesota
July 29 vs. Golden State
July 30 at Dallas
Aug. 1 vs. Phoenix
Aug. 3 vs. Washington
Aug. 7 at Chicago
Aug. 10 at Phoenix
Aug. 13 at Seattle
Aug. 15 vs. Seattle
Aug. 17 at Golden State
Aug. 19 at Las Vegas
Aug. 21 vs. Minnesota
Aug. 23 vs. New York
Aug. 27 vs. Las Vegas
Aug. 29 vs. Dallas
Sept. 1 at Connecticut
Sept. 3 vs. Los Angeles
Sept. 5 vs. Los Angeles
Sept. 8 vs. Connecticut
Sept. 10 at Connecticut
