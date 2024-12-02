Dream open 2025 season with two-game road trip, at home vs. Fever

The Dream will play 15 of their 22 home games between Thursday and Sunday, with their longest homestands being four games each, taking place in June and August.

The Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase, the WNBA’s annual in-season competition, is set to return for its third consecutive season in 2025. The Dream will play all five of their games consecutively during June.

“I’ve been energized by the incredible passion of Dream players and fans since being announced as coach of this team,” new head coach Karl Smesko said in a statement. “The way this community has embraced the Dream is one of the reasons I was eager to take this role and I can’t wait to step onto the court alongside this team in front of a sold-out arena.”

The regular season ends on Sept. 10 at the Connecticut Sun.

The Dream are currently scheduled to play all home games in Gateway Center Arena next season. Last season, the Dream became only the second team in WNBA history to sell out all 20 home games, including two games against the Fever of more than 17,000 fans in State Farm Arena. It was the second consecutive year that the team led the league in sellouts.

2025 schedule

May 16 at Washington

May 20 at Indiana

May 22 vs. Indiana

May 24 vs. Dallas

May 25 vs. Connecticut

May 27 at Los Angeles

May 30 at Seattle

June 6 at Connecticut

June 10 vs. Indiana

June 13 vs. Chicago

June 15 at Washington

June 17 at New York

June 20 vs. Washington

June 22 vs. Chicago

June 24 at Dallas

June 27 vs. Minnesota

June 29 vs. New York

July 3 vs. Seattle

July 7 vs. Golden State

July 11 at Indiana

July 13 at New York

July 16 at Chicago

July 22 at Las Vegas

July 23 at Phoenix

July 27 at Minnesota

July 29 vs. Golden State

July 30 at Dallas

Aug. 1 vs. Phoenix

Aug. 3 vs. Washington

Aug. 7 at Chicago

Aug. 10 at Phoenix

Aug. 13 at Seattle

Aug. 15 vs. Seattle

Aug. 17 at Golden State

Aug. 19 at Las Vegas

Aug. 21 vs. Minnesota

Aug. 23 vs. New York

Aug. 27 vs. Las Vegas

Aug. 29 vs. Dallas

Sept. 1 at Connecticut

Sept. 3 vs. Los Angeles

Sept. 5 vs. Los Angeles

Sept. 8 vs. Connecticut

Sept. 10 at Connecticut