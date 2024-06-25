State Sports Report

Dream-Fever game draws record television audience

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after their 91-79 win against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena, Friday, June 21, 2024, in Atlanta.

Caitlin Clark is at the center of another Atlanta record.

The Atlanta Dream home game against the rookie guard’s Indiana Fever drew a television audience of nearly 1.2 million viewers, according to Ion, which aired the WNBA game on Friday. That made it the most-watched game on Ion ever, according to the network.

The Dream moved the game against Clark and the Fever to State Farm Arena to accommodate the large crowd. A record 17,575 fans set the Dream’s single-game home attendance record as the Fever won 91-79. The previous record was 11,609 for the franchise’s inaugural game against the Detroit Shock in 2008 at then known as Philips Arena. The Dream play home games at Gateway Center Arena with a capacity of 3,500.

The Fever return to Atlanta to play the Dream again on Aug. 26. The game has also been moved to State Farm Arena. The game is scheduled to air on Peachtree TV.

