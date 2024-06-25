Dream-Fever game draws record television audience

Caitlin Clark is at the center of another Atlanta record.

The Atlanta Dream home game against the rookie guard’s Indiana Fever drew a television audience of nearly 1.2 million viewers, according to Ion, which aired the WNBA game on Friday. That made it the most-watched game on Ion ever, according to the network.

The Dream moved the game against Clark and the Fever to State Farm Arena to accommodate the large crowd. A record 17,575 fans set the Dream’s single-game home attendance record as the Fever won 91-79. The previous record was 11,609 for the franchise’s inaugural game against the Detroit Shock in 2008 at then known as Philips Arena. The Dream play home games at Gateway Center Arena with a capacity of 3,500.