Fever's Caitlin Clark ruled out of Thursday night matchup vs Sparks with groin injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, the team announced.

The former No. 1 pick is battling a groin injury and will miss at least one game.

Clark had recently returned from a quad injury that kept her sidelined for five games. She returned to action June 14 and helped the Fever to a 102-88 victory against the Liberty with an explosive 32-point performance.