Fever's Caitlin Clark ruled out of Thursday night matchup vs Sparks with groin injury

The Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark claps from the bench during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark claps from the bench during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever will be without star Caitlin Clark against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night, the team announced.

The former No. 1 pick is battling a groin injury and will miss at least one game.

Clark had recently returned from a quad injury that kept her sidelined for five games. She returned to action June 14 and helped the Fever to a 102-88 victory against the Liberty with an explosive 32-point performance.

The Fever are currently 7-7. Clark is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds on the season.

The Fever last played the Sparks in September 2024 and won 93-86. Clark matched Aliyah Boston for a team-high 24 points and had 10 rebounds and assists each.

