Dream fall to 6-12 with loss to Sun

Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker, second from left, loses the ball under pressure from Connecticut Sun defenders Brionna Jones, left, Briann January, back, and Jonquel Jones during a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago

Jonquel Jones had 24 points and 16 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 22 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Dream 84-72 on Friday night in Uncasville, Conn., to wrap up a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship.

Cheyenne Parker scored all 15 of her points in the first half for the Dream (6-12), which has lost three straight. Crystal Bradford added 12 points and Aari McDonald 10.

Connecticut will represent the Eastern Conference in the inaugural title game Aug. 12 in Phoenix after going 8-1 in Commissioner’s Cup games. The title-contending teams will be vying for a prize pool of a $500,000.

Brionna Jones added 16 points and nine rebounds and Briann January scored 11 points for Connecticut (13-6). Bonner moved into sixth on the WNBA career list for made free throws, passing Cappie Pondexter.

Jones was 11 of 18 from the floor to help her reach 20-plus points for the eighth time this season. The Sun shot 51.5% while holding Atlanta to 38.5%.

