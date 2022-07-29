ajc logo
Dream fall to 12-17 with loss to Lynx

State Sports Report
By Staff and wire reports
16 minutes ago

Tiffany Hayes scored 24 but the Dream lost to the Minnesota Lynx 92-85 Thursday night in College Park.

Rhyne Howard added 18 points, while Cheyenne Parker scored 14 with six rebounds for the Dream (12-17)

Aerial Powers scored 25 points and the Lynx started fast and cruised to the victory.

Moriah Jefferson finished with 14 points and seven assists for Minnesota (11-19), which ended a three-game skid. Sylvia Fowles had 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Kayla McBride scored 11.

Powers had 10 points and the Lynx shot 65.6% (21 of 32), including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to take a 49-29 lead at halftime.

The Dream shot 34.4% and made just 2 of 9 from 3-point distance before intermission. But Atlanta outscored Minnesota 40-27 in the final quarter.

