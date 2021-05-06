Dream capture preseason win over Mystics

It was Atlanta’s first game under interim coach Mike Petersen, replacing Nicki Collen, who this week left to coach at Baylor.

The Mystics seized control early going on a 13-point run in the first quarter. With the help of 45.5% shooting from the floor, Atlanta outscored Washington 27-14 in the second quarter to lead 44-39 at half. The Dream never trailed in the second half.