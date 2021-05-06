Dream capture preseason win over Mystics

Guards Monique Billings and Odyssey Sims led the Dream with 13 points each in an 87-80 WNBA preseason win over the Mystics in Washington.
It was Atlanta’s first game under interim coach Mike Petersen, replacing Nicki Collen, who this week left to coach at Baylor.
The Mystics seized control early going on a 13-point run in the first quarter. With the help of 45.5% shooting from the floor, Atlanta outscored Washington 27-14 in the second quarter to lead 44-39 at half. The Dream never trailed in the second half.
Forward Cheyenne Parker contributed 10 points.
The Dream open the regular season Friday, May 14, against the Connecticut Sun at College Park’s Gateway Center Arena.