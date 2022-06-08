Dream acquire star guard Asia Durr from New York Liberty

“We are excited for the opportunity to add AD to our roster,” coach Tanisha Wright said in a news release from the team. “We understand the obstacles AD has fought through to get back to playing basketball, and we look forward to teaming up with them and continuing that journey. AD’s talent speaks for itself, and we think there is no better place to unlock it than here in their home state.”

The Dream have been paced by their guard play this season, which has allowed it to be a win away from matching its total from a season ago. Howard has emerged as one of the WNBA’s stars, and Wheeler’s leadership has led second-year point guard Aari McDonald to blossom into one of the league’s best bench forces.