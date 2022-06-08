Dream acquire star guard Asia Durr from New York Liberty

The Dream acquired guard Asia “AD” Durr from the New York Liberty in exchange for forward Megan Walker and the rights to Raquel Carrera, a 2021 draft selection playing in Spain, the Dream announced Wednesday afternoon.
Durr, who is from Douglasville and was a high school star at St. Pius X Catholic School, averaged 9.7 points per game as a rookie in 2019, but then sat out the following two seasons with a condition related to COVID-19.
The acquisition of Durr comes after the Dream jumped to a 7-5 start to open the 2022 season. The trade is another significant addition under general manager Dan Padover, who added eventual No. 1 pick Rhyne Howard and veteran guard Erica Wheeler in previous transactions.
“We are excited for the opportunity to add AD to our roster,” coach Tanisha Wright said in a news release from the team. “We understand the obstacles AD has fought through to get back to playing basketball, and we look forward to teaming up with them and continuing that journey. AD’s talent speaks for itself, and we think there is no better place to unlock it than here in their home state.”
The Dream have been paced by their guard play this season, which has allowed it to be a win away from matching its total from a season ago. Howard has emerged as one of the WNBA’s stars, and Wheeler’s leadership has led second-year point guard Aari McDonald to blossom into one of the league’s best bench forces.
Walker was claimed on waivers by the Dream on Jan. 18, 2022. She averaged 3.3 points and 0.8 rebounds per game for the Dream this season.
According to a report by Winsidr, the Liberty are expected to waive Megan Walker after acquiring her from the Dream.
