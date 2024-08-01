Connectivity a big issue for revamped Georgia State roster

“I think when you peel back the onion and you’re intentional in why you do what you do, your teammates and coaches can understand your deeper thoughts and feelings,” McGee said. “I’ve been on a staff and I didn’t really know a coach that I was working with. I knew his name, but I didn’t really know him. I knew his mom had cancer, but I didn’t know he had prostate issues.

“We’re just taking a deep dive and getting personal and tangible with one another. I think it’s going to be a big component for us and our success. And connection is one of our DNA traits that we’re going to live by at Georgia State.”

The holdovers from last year’s Potato Bowl-winning team have embraced the competition. It has encouraged camaraderie among the ranks.

“We have welcomed them with open arms,” tight end Ahmon Green said. “We accept them for who they are. It’s not hard to build chemistry in football. And with all the conditioning and all the outside activities we do together, it’s kind of easy.”

Defensive tackle Fuches Lewis II and his friends helped the transition through off-the-field activities to build unity.

“I live off-campus, and we have cookouts and tell everybody to come over to the house,” Lewis said. “The linebackers, running backs, receivers, tight ends – everybody – can come to the house and we’re grilling food. Chicken wings, potato salad, macaroni and cheese. You know, just cookout food, really.”

In addition to the connectivity, McGee said the other priorities for preseason camp will be to develop the proper habits on and off the field, and develop a mentality that demands physical toughness.

“I feel like we’re hungry,” Green said. “I feel like every day they challenge us, and we keep trying to challenge each other. It’s a competition across the board. The more we compete, I feel like that brings us closer together. If we’re together and are connected, nobody can beat us.”

The competition began Thursday when the Panthers endured hot conditions for their first workout. No positions were settled on the first day of camp, but McGee said the pattern for the rest of the run-up to the season opener Aug. 31 at Georgia Tech (8 p.m., ACC Network) has been established.

“The main part of camp is to get some continuity, get some bonding and connections, and find out who’s going to push through the elements, who’s going to be a leader,” McGee said. “Our coaches are getting on the same page with one another, just the transitions and intensity and attention to detail that’s required for us to be successful. It was a good first day. We’ve still got a long way to go.”