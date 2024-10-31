Atlanta Vibe to open season on Jan. 10

The Atlanta Vibe will open the 2025 season with two road games, the first on Jan. 10, before their home opener on Jan. 16.
The Pro Volleyball Federation announced its schedule on Thursday.
The Atlanta Vibe will tip off their season at home versus the Columbus Fury at Gas South Arena. They will open the season on the road at the 2024 PVF Champions, Omaha Supernovas, on Jan.10 followed by a match against the Las Vegas Aces on Jan. 12.
In the PVF’s second season, each team will play a total of 28 matches – 14 home and 14 away. During the league’s inaugural season, the Atlanta Vibe were the regular-season champions but lost in the opening of the playoffs.
Key home matches include two games against the Supernovas, on Feb. 8 and May 4, and back-to-back home matches against the new Indianapolis Ignite on Feb. 16 and March 9.
“Starting our season with such strong competition will be a great test for us,” Atlanta Vibe head coach Kayla Banwarth said in a statement. “We’ve got a talented and determined group this year, and we’re looking forward to showing our fans how hard we’re working to build on last season’s success.”
