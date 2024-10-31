Atlanta Vibe to open season on Jan. 10

In the PVF’s second season, each team will play a total of 28 matches – 14 home and 14 away. During the league’s inaugural season, the Atlanta Vibe were the regular-season champions but lost in the opening of the playoffs.

Key home matches include two games against the Supernovas, on Feb. 8 and May 4, and back-to-back home matches against the new Indianapolis Ignite on Feb. 16 and March 9.

“Starting our season with such strong competition will be a great test for us,” Atlanta Vibe head coach Kayla Banwarth said in a statement. “We’ve got a talented and determined group this year, and we’re looking forward to showing our fans how hard we’re working to build on last season’s success.”