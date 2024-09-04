State Sports Report

Atlanta duo of Townsend and Young in U.S. Open mixed doubles finals

Taylor Townsend and Donald Young hug after their mixed doubles semifinal match at the 2024 US Open on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 in Flushing, NY.

Credit: Pete Staples/USTA

Credit: Pete Staples/USTA

Taylor Townsend and Donald Young hug after their mixed doubles semifinal match at the 2024 US Open on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 in Flushing, NY.
By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — Taylor Townsend and Donald Young – a pair of Atlantans – advanced to the U.S. Open mixed doubles final with a win on Tuesday.

It likely will be the final Grand Slam tournament for Young, who returned after having not played a competitive tennis match in nearly a year and who is retiring after the event.

Townsend also remains alive in women’s doubles at the U.S. Open with playing partner Katerina Siniakova. They advanced to the semifinals and next will play the unseeded pair of Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai. Townsend and Siniakova won the Wimbledon women’s doubles championship earlier this year.

Townsend and Young beat the No. 8-seeded team of team of Aldila Sutjiadi and Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday. The longtime friends will play Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the No. 3 seeds, in Thursday’s final.

Young received a wild card to play with U.S. Open with Townsend. He is 0-2 in singles finals and 0-2 in doubles finals, including at the 2017 French Open. The former prodigy, who was the No. 1-ranked junior in the world at the age of 15, reached a career-best singles ranking of No. 38 in 2012.

Townsend, who was coached by Young’s father after her family moved to Atlanta when she was a child, has had a career resurgence after returning to the Tour following the birth of her son in 2021. She is now back inside the WTA Top 50 in singles and is a Top-10-ranked doubles player.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

In his final match before retiring, Donald Young can win a US Open title with friend...2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US Open: Doubles, like dating, is all about putting together a pair that can go the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wimbledon champion Krejcikova out of US Open, Shelton and Tiafoe set to meet in 3rd round
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Atlanta-born Ben Shelton to face American Frances Tiafoe in third round at U.S. Open
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Rhyne Howard scores season-high 31 points in Dream loss1h ago
Atlanta Dream win, move into tie for playoff spot
Kennesaw State can’t overcome rough first half, loses FBS debut
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon