Atlanta duo of Townsend and Young in U.S. Open mixed doubles finals

NEW YORK — Taylor Townsend and Donald Young – a pair of Atlantans – advanced to the U.S. Open mixed doubles final with a win on Tuesday.

It likely will be the final Grand Slam tournament for Young, who returned after having not played a competitive tennis match in nearly a year and who is retiring after the event.

Townsend also remains alive in women’s doubles at the U.S. Open with playing partner Katerina Siniakova. They advanced to the semifinals and next will play the unseeded pair of Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai. Townsend and Siniakova won the Wimbledon women’s doubles championship earlier this year.