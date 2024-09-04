Atlanta duo of Townsend and Young in U.S. Open mixed doubles finals

NEW YORK — Taylor Townsend and Donald Young – a pair of Atlantans – advanced to the U.S. Open mixed doubles final with a win on Tuesday.
It likely will be the final Grand Slam tournament for Young, who returned after having not played a competitive tennis match in nearly a year and who is retiring after the event.
Townsend also remains alive in women’s doubles at the U.S. Open with playing partner Katerina Siniakova. They advanced to the semifinals and next will play the unseeded pair of Kristina Mladenovic and Zhang Shuai. Townsend and Siniakova won the Wimbledon women’s doubles championship earlier this year.
Townsend and Young beat the No. 8-seeded team of team of Aldila Sutjiadi and Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday. The longtime friends will play Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, the No. 3 seeds, in Thursday’s final.
Young received a wild card to play with U.S. Open with Townsend. He is 0-2 in singles finals and 0-2 in doubles finals, including at the 2017 French Open. The former prodigy, who was the No. 1-ranked junior in the world at the age of 15, reached a career-best singles ranking of No. 38 in 2012.
Townsend, who was coached by Young’s father after her family moved to Atlanta when she was a child, has had a career resurgence after returning to the Tour following the birth of her son in 2021. She is now back inside the WTA Top 50 in singles and is a Top-10-ranked doubles player.
