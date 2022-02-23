Atlanta Dream sign former Georgia player Maya Caldwell to training-camp deal

Caldwell, 5-foot-11, was selected by the Indiana Fever in the 2021 WNBA draft (third round, 33rd overall) out of Georgia. With the Lady Bulldogs, she was named to the SEC’s 2021 All-Tournament team after leading the team to the championship game, posting the best two-game stretch of her career with 20 points against No. 17 Kentucky and 19 points versus No. 2 Texas A&M.

With Spar Gran Canaria in Spain this season, Caldwell is averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals through 22 games.