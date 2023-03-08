Dream sign former Georgia Tech star Lorela Cubaj to training-camp deal

The Dream signed former Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj to a training camp contract, the team announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 Cubaj was selected No. 18 overall in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm and acquired by the New York Liberty. In 11 games with the Liberty before she was released, Cubaj averaged 0.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per game.
A native of Terni, Italy, Cubaj has been playing with Umana Reyer Venezia this season, where she has averaged 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 20 games.
At Tech, Cubaj was named the ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year her senior season in 2021. In her final of five seasons with the Yellow Jackets, she averaged a double-double with 10.1 points and 11.1 rebounds. She finished her collegiate career with 1,293 career points and 1,265 career rebounds to become the program’s all-time leading rebounder. She started 149 games and appeared in 153 (a program best), while averaging a double-double her final two seasons.
The Dream open the 2023 season in May.
