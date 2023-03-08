Dream sign former Georgia Tech star Lorela Cubaj to training-camp deal

The 6-foot-4 Cubaj was selected No. 18 overall in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm and acquired by the New York Liberty. In 11 games with the Liberty before she was released, Cubaj averaged 0.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per game.

A native of Terni, Italy, Cubaj has been playing with Umana Reyer Venezia this season, where she has averaged 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 20 games.