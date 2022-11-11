Atlanta Dream get No. 3 pick in WNBA draft lottery

The Dream, which posted a combined record over two seasons of 22-46, had the second-best odds at 27.6% but fell back one spot. The Mystics had third-best odds at 17.8% and also fell back one spot. The Lynx had the fourth-best odds at 10.4% and jumped up two spots.

The Dream missed on a chance at two consecutive No. 1 overall picks after trading up last season and selecting Rhyne Howard.

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston is considered the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick.

The Dream also hold the No. 8 pick in the first round after a trade with the Mystics last year that landed Howard.

The order of selection for the remainder of the first round as well as the second and third rounds is determined by the inverse order of the teams’ respective regular-season records solely from 2022. The remaining first-round order will be Chicago, New York, Indiana, the Dream, Seattle, Connecticut, Dallas and Minnesota.