Atlanta Dream get No. 3 pick in WNBA draft lottery

The Dream have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft after the league’s lottery was held Friday.
The Indiana Fever, with the best odds for the No. 1 pick, will select first. The Minnesota Lynx got the No. 2 pick, and the Washington Mystics got the No. 4 pick. The WNBA draft is scheduled for April 10.
The Dream were represented by coach Tanisha Wright at the unveiling.
“We are very excited to be adding another top draft pick to this great group we’ve put together the last twelve months,” Wright said in a statement from the team. “We look forward to bringing in another talented player and great teammate who will compete hard for this city every single night.”
Lottery odds were based on the cumulative records of the two most recent regular seasons (2021 and 2022). With a cumulative record of 11-57, the Fever had the most chances to land the top pick (442 out of 1,000), or 44.2%.
The Dream, which posted a combined record over two seasons of 22-46, had the second-best odds at 27.6% but fell back one spot. The Mystics had third-best odds at 17.8% and also fell back one spot. The Lynx had the fourth-best odds at 10.4% and jumped up two spots.
The Dream missed on a chance at two consecutive No. 1 overall picks after trading up last season and selecting Rhyne Howard.
South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston is considered the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick.
The Dream also hold the No. 8 pick in the first round after a trade with the Mystics last year that landed Howard.
The order of selection for the remainder of the first round as well as the second and third rounds is determined by the inverse order of the teams’ respective regular-season records solely from 2022. The remaining first-round order will be Chicago, New York, Indiana, the Dream, Seattle, Connecticut, Dallas and Minnesota.
About the Author