The Dream will open the best-of-three playoff series on Sunday against the No. 1 seeded Liberty at 1 p.m. on ESPN. Game 2 will also be in New York on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. Should a Game 3 be necessary, it will be in Atlanta on Thursday on ESPN2. Game time is to be determined.

The Dream led by as many as 20 points, that in the second half, and held off a late Liberty charge. The win meant the results of games involving the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics simply did not matter. The Dream finished 15-25. They held a one-game lead over the Sky and Mystics enter the final day of the regular season. The Sky lost to the Connecticut Sun, 87-54, and the Mystics defeated the Indiana Fever, 92-91.

The game featured two milestones for the Dream’s Tina Charles, who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She set the WNBA record for career rebounds (4,014) and double-doubles (193).

Charles passed five-time All-WNBA First Team selection Sylvia Fowles on both lists to set the career mark. Over Fowles’ decorated 15-year career, she grabbed 4,006 rebounds and secured 193 double-doubles.

Charles also made franchise history, breaking Erika de Souza’s single-season double-double record of 18 and became the first Dream player to ever put up more than 500 points and 300 rebounds in a single season.

Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon led the Dream with 13 points apiece. Allisha Gray added 10 points.

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty (32-8) with 16 points.

This is the Dream’s second consecutive playoff appearance under head coach Tanisha Wright, who led the team to a first-round battle in last year’s playoffs against the Dallas Wings. The Dream last qualified for back-to-back postseasons in 2013 and 2014.

The Dream went into the Olympic break on an eight-game losing streak in July. The returned by winning three straight and were on their way. In the end, they held off the Sky and Mystics on the final day of the regular season.

Information on single-game playoff tickets will be announced at a later date.

Playoff schedule

Game 1: Dream at Liberty, Sunday, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Dream at Liberty, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 3*: Liberty at Dream, Thursday, TBD, ESPN2

*-if necessary