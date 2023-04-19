Antoine Pettway restocking Kennesaw roster to keep momentum

Kennesaw signed two high school players with a third on the way. Etowah point guard Chase Clemmons and Grovetown wing Frankquan Sherman are committed. Newton guard Marcus Whitlock announced on social media that he has committed.

Pettway also found big help via the transfer portal. Guard Rongie Gordon transferred in from UAB and forward Jamel King transferred from West Virginia. Gordon can play power forward or center and already knows Robinson. King is a “big-time shooter” and his uncle is Erwin Dudley, the 2002 SEC Player of the Year at Alabama when of a teammate of Pettway’s.

“That is the nature of the business we are in with the transfer portal,” Pettway said of the additions and subtractions. “The reason I think this is a really good spot is sometimes these guys go off to schools and when they transfer back, now they are really, really trying to hone in on where they are going to be for the long haul with you. When kids transfer back, it’s a new focus. They’ve gone through the recruiting process, and it didn’t work out the way they wanted. Now they are looking for an opportunity to help a program win.”

Pettway has already started working with his team. Rules allow practice a total of four hours a week.

Kennesaw figures to be a favorite again in the ASUN, its last season in the conference. Liberty and Jacksonville State have left for Conference USA. It was Liberty that Kennesaw beat for the both the regular-season and tournament titles. Kennesaw will also join Conference USA the following season.

“They appreciate where they are,” Pettway said of his current roster. “They appreciate what they did last year. They are hungry for more. They know some guys left and they are going to be really, really missed. We’ve got some guys now who are hungry, know they want to step up and will have an opportunity to step up.”

Pettway just missed out on the Kennesaw job four years ago when it went to Abdur-Rahim. When it came open again, Pettway jumped at the chance. He reached out to the school to express his interest and was soon hired. Pettway became one of three Alabama assistants under Nate Oats to get a head coaching position this offseason. Pettway said it was “my time” to become a head coach. Kennesaw was the right place and the right time.

“I think this is a sleeping giant,” Pettway said. “This is a really, really good spot. Once I came on campus and met with people on this campus, there are a lot of championship-level people on this campus. We can do some special things. It sold me immediately.”

And now the work continues.