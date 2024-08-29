Ambetter Health 400 back as second race of NASCAR season in 2025

Atlanta Motor Speedway will again host the second race of the NASCAR season next year, it was announced Thursday.
NASCAR released its full 2025 schedule and the Ambetter Health 400 at AMS will be held on Feb. 23, again the week following the season-opening Daytona 500.
As previously announced, Atlanta’s second NASCAR event shifts to the summer with the Quaker State 400 on June 28.
“Between the incredible racing, entertainment, and the excitement that our race weekends have to offer, no track has more momentum than Atlanta Motor Speedway,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “After this year’s barn-burner and what I’m sure will be a thrilling opening chapter to the NASCAR Cup playoffs this September, the anticipation for our 2025 season is sure to be off the charts.”
AMS will host this year’s Quaker State 400 on Sept. 8 in the first event of the playoffs.
Earlier this year, there was a three-wide photo finish at the Ambetter Health 400. Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch all crossed the finish line at virtually the same time. Suarez was declared the winner in the third-closest finish in Cup Series history.
