Breaking: Atlanta to host 2031 Final Four
State Sports Report

Ambetter Health 400 back as second race of NASCAR season in 2025

Daniel Suarez (far left) edged Ryan Blaney (right, 12) and Kyle Busch (center) by inches in a three-wide photo-finish to win the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hampton, Ga. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Daniel Suarez (far left) edged Ryan Blaney (right, 12) and Kyle Busch (center) by inches in a three-wide photo-finish to win the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Hampton, Ga. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago

Atlanta Motor Speedway will again host the second race of the NASCAR season next year, it was announced Thursday.

NASCAR released its full 2025 schedule and the Ambetter Health 400 at AMS will be held on Feb. 23, again the week following the season-opening Daytona 500.

As previously announced, Atlanta’s second NASCAR event shifts to the summer with the Quaker State 400 on June 28.

“Between the incredible racing, entertainment, and the excitement that our race weekends have to offer, no track has more momentum than Atlanta Motor Speedway,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “After this year’s barn-burner and what I’m sure will be a thrilling opening chapter to the NASCAR Cup playoffs this September, the anticipation for our 2025 season is sure to be off the charts.”

AMS will host this year’s Quaker State 400 on Sept. 8 in the first event of the playoffs.

Earlier this year, there was a three-wide photo finish at the Ambetter Health 400. Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch all crossed the finish line at virtually the same time. Suarez was declared the winner in the third-closest finish in Cup Series history.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. is nearly a lock to make the playoffs. It's shaky...
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Labor Day weekend: Summer finale means busy roads and Atlanta airport
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Atlanta to host 2031 Final Four10m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Viva La México: NASCAR to take Cup Series international for 1st points race of modern era
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: USGA Museum

Marietta’s Louis Brown wins U.S. Senior Amateur title51m ago
Week 1 college football schedule: How to watch all 96 FBS games
Caitlin Clark returns to help set another WNBA attendance record for Atlanta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County