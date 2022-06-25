ajc logo
X

AD Durr scores 23 but Dream suffer home loss

The Atlanta Dream are 8-9 so far this season.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta Dream are 8-9 so far this season.

State Sports Report
By Staff and wire reports
7 minutes ago

AD Durr scored 23 points in 29 minutes of play off the bench but the Dream lost to the visiting New York Liberty 89-77 on Friday night.

Rhyne Howard had 19 points and eight rebounds and Aari McDonald scored 12 points for Atlanta (8-9).

ExploreWNBA players react to Supreme Court abortion ruling

Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points, Natasha Howard had 19 and Marine Johannes added 17 for the Liberty.

The Liberty (8-10) made a season-high 16 3-pointers, with five each by Ionescu and Johannes. Natasha Howard had 10 rebounds, and Ionescu had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Ionescu, Crystal Dangerfield and Sami Whitcomb opened the fourth quarter with 3-pointers and Natasha Howard scored the final four points of a 13-4 run that gave the Liberty an 81-68 lead with 4:56 remaining. New York led by double digits the rest of the way.

After shooting 56% in the first half and leading 53-43 at halftime, the Liberty missed 11 of their first 15 shots in the third quarter as Atlanta closed within 63-59 with 2:10 remaining in the quarter. Atlanta’s Beatrice Mompremier made two free throws with 1:02 remaining and the Dream went to the fourth quarter trailing 68-64.

The Liberty led from the start and a 12-0 run gave them a 17-4 lead with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter. They went on to lead 33-16 after one period.

About the Author

Staff and wire reports
Editors' Picks
Georgia Bulldogs lose to Texas in battle to sign quarterback Arch Manning
Why Braves closer Kenley Jansen’s 369th career save meant so much to him
4h ago
The Hawks shouldn’t overreact to one lesser season
6h ago
What’s the Hawks’ plan for first-round draft pick AJ Griffin?
9h ago
What’s the Hawks’ plan for first-round draft pick AJ Griffin?
9h ago
Why Georgia should legalize sports gambling
9h ago
The Latest
WNBA players react to Supreme Court abortion ruling
9h ago
With World Cup secured, Atlanta pursuing other sports mega-events
10h ago
NASCAR pioneer, Atlanta Motor Speedway owner Bruton Smith dies
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top