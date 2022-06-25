AD Durr scores 23 but Dream suffer home loss

The Liberty (8-10) made a season-high 16 3-pointers, with five each by Ionescu and Johannes. Natasha Howard had 10 rebounds, and Ionescu had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Ionescu, Crystal Dangerfield and Sami Whitcomb opened the fourth quarter with 3-pointers and Natasha Howard scored the final four points of a 13-4 run that gave the Liberty an 81-68 lead with 4:56 remaining. New York led by double digits the rest of the way.