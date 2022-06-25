AD Durr scores 23 but Dream suffer home loss

AD Durr scored 23 points in 29 minutes of play off the bench but the Dream lost to the visiting New York Liberty 89-77 on Friday night.
Rhyne Howard had 19 points and eight rebounds and Aari McDonald scored 12 points for Atlanta (8-9).
Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points, Natasha Howard had 19 and Marine Johannes added 17 for the Liberty.
The Liberty (8-10) made a season-high 16 3-pointers, with five each by Ionescu and Johannes. Natasha Howard had 10 rebounds, and Ionescu had nine rebounds and eight assists.
Ionescu, Crystal Dangerfield and Sami Whitcomb opened the fourth quarter with 3-pointers and Natasha Howard scored the final four points of a 13-4 run that gave the Liberty an 81-68 lead with 4:56 remaining. New York led by double digits the rest of the way.
After shooting 56% in the first half and leading 53-43 at halftime, the Liberty missed 11 of their first 15 shots in the third quarter as Atlanta closed within 63-59 with 2:10 remaining in the quarter. Atlanta’s Beatrice Mompremier made two free throws with 1:02 remaining and the Dream went to the fourth quarter trailing 68-64.
The Liberty led from the start and a 12-0 run gave them a 17-4 lead with 4:38 remaining in the first quarter. They went on to lead 33-16 after one period.
