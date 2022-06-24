WNBA players react to Supreme Court abortion ruling

The Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had stood in America for nearly 50 years. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
The WNBA players association issued a statement of the ruling.
“This decision shows a branch of government that is so out of touch with the country and any sense of human dignity. This is why we say voting rights are critically important and must be protected. We must recognize that when we cast a ballot it is to elect officials and to connect the dots to policies and legislation that align with our values.
“Are we in a democracy where guns have more rights than women?
“This ruling provides a treacherous pathway to abortion bans that reinforce economic, social and political inequities and could lead to higher rates of maternal mortality while eviscerating rights to reproductive freedom for everyone.
“To protect our democracy, we must vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do.”
Several WNBA teams issued similar statements. The Dream were expected to release a statement later Friday.
About the Author