ajc logo
X

WNBA players react to Supreme Court abortion ruling

A general view of the WNBA logo.

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
A general view of the WNBA logo.

Credit: TNS

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

The Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had stood in America for nearly 50 years. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

The WNBA players association issued a statement of the ruling.

“This decision shows a branch of government that is so out of touch with the country and any sense of human dignity. This is why we say voting rights are critically important and must be protected. We must recognize that when we cast a ballot it is to elect officials and to connect the dots to policies and legislation that align with our values.

“Are we in a democracy where guns have more rights than women?

“This ruling provides a treacherous pathway to abortion bans that reinforce economic, social and political inequities and could lead to higher rates of maternal mortality while eviscerating rights to reproductive freedom for everyone.

“To protect our democracy, we must vote like our lives depend on it. Because they do.”

Several WNBA teams issued similar statements. The Dream were expected to release a statement later Friday.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
What are options for Georgia sports gamblers under current laws?3h ago
Hawks draft Duke’s AJ Griffin, Connecticut’s Tyrese Martin
12h ago
With World Cup secured, Atlanta pursuing other sports mega-events
1h ago
Georgia Tech, Iowa to meet in ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November
3h ago
Georgia Tech, Iowa to meet in ACC/Big Ten Challenge in November
3h ago
Why Georgia should legalize sports gambling
17m ago
The Latest
With World Cup secured, Atlanta pursuing other sports mega-events
1h ago
NASCAR pioneer, Atlanta Motor Speedway owner Bruton Smith dies
Maya Caldwell quickly helps Dream equal win total of last season
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top