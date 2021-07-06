5 things to know about Atlanta Motor Speedway’s racing surface

Not just NASCAR runs here

Caption Sarah Fisher (No. 15) races next to Stevie Reeves (No. 19) during the IRL Midas 500 Classic July 15, 2000, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. (Sunny Sung/AJC) Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Since it was paved following the 1996 NASCAR season, the track has hosted on its 1.54-mile:

38 NASCAR Cup Series races

24 NASCAR XFINITY Series races

20 NASCAR Truck series races

10 ARCA Series races

4 IndyCar Series races

The ‘Thunder Ring’

Caption Chase Elliott, the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, races the No. 9 car June 14, 2007, in a Legends and Bandolero race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC) Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

Chase Elliott, the son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and last season’s Cup Series champion, raced Legends and Bandolero cars as a teenager on the quarter-mile “Thunder Ring” from 2007 to 2009.

The Dawsonville, Ga., native is still chasing his first win in Atlanta.

On the surface

Atlanta International Raceway, made its debut on July 31, 1960 (The Dixie 500, won by Fireball Roberts) as a 1.5-mile oval track.

In 1997, the grandstand was added and the start/finish line was moved from the west to the east side of the track. Two doglegs were added to the frontstretch to form a freshly paved 1.54-mile quad-oval, replacing the original oval.

Tire strategy

Caption His crew races to change tires as Chase Elliott makes a pit stop during the Atlanta Motor Speedway Folds of Honor Quick Trip 500 on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Hampton. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Tires have played a big role in Atlanta. Teams were limited to 13 sets of tires during March’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race. At other tracks like Bristol (Tennessee), for example, teams are limited to eight race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice.