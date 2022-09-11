21-point underdog Georgia Southern travels to Nebraska and upsets Cornhuskers

The Huskers (1-2) had come into the Georgia Southern game 214-0 when scoring at least 35 points at Memorial Stadium.

The Eagles piled up 642 yards, none bigger than the 75 they moved in 11 plays for the winning touchdown.

Kyle Vantrease converted a fourth-and-2 pass and threw 27 yards to Khaleb Hood before he took off up the middle on a designed quarterback run for the go-ahead score.

Combined Shape Caption Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton, front right, argues with referees following a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: AP Credit: AP Combined Shape Caption Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton, front right, argues with referees following a touchdown against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Casey Thompson moved the Huskers from their 23 to the Eagles’ 34 before Bleekrode pulled his field-goal try to the left.

Nebraska had taken the lead on Thompson’s 1-yard run with 3:05 left after Marques Buford’s second interception of the game turned back the Eagles as they tried to build on a three-point lead.

Thompson led the Huskers 98 yards in 15 plays. Thompson and Anthony Grant churned out yards on the ground and Marcus Washington made a catch at the 1 that was upheld on video review before Thompson went over the pile at the goal line.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.