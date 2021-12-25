12 players with local ties participating in Peach Bowl

A total of 12 players will be returning home to Georgia for Thursday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, six players from both Pittsburgh and Michigan State.
Pittsburgh
- Khalil Anderson, DB, Fr., Atlanta, Ga. (Riverwood)
- Jaylon Barden, WR, So., Lizella, Ga (Westside)
- Rashad Battle, DB, So., Atlanta, Ga. (Creekside)
- Hunter Sellers, DB, R-Fr., Tyrone, Ga. (Woodward Academy)
- Ak’bar Shabazz II, DB, Fr., Marietta, Ga. (Harrison)
- Preston Lavant, LB, Fr., Cordele, Ga. (Crisp County)
Michigan State
- Drew Jordan, DE, Gr., Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett)
- Ricky White, WR, R-Fr., Marietta, Ga. (Marietta)
- Simeon Barrow, DT, R-Fr., Grovetown, Ga. (Grovetown)
- Connor Heyward, TE, R-Sr., Duluth, Ga. (Peachtree Ridge)
- Jordon Simmons, RB, So., Marietta, Ga. (McEachern)
- James Ohonba, OG, R-Jr., Stockbridge, Ga. (Woodland)
