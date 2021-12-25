Hamburger icon
12 players with local ties participating in Peach Bowl

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A total of 12 players will be returning home to Georgia for Thursday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, six players from both Pittsburgh and Michigan State.

Pittsburgh

  • Khalil Anderson, DB, Fr., Atlanta, Ga. (Riverwood)
  • Jaylon Barden, WR, So., Lizella, Ga (Westside)
  • Rashad Battle, DB, So., Atlanta, Ga. (Creekside)
  • Hunter Sellers, DB, R-Fr., Tyrone, Ga. (Woodward Academy)
  • Ak’bar Shabazz II, DB, Fr., Marietta, Ga. (Harrison)
  • Preston Lavant, LB, Fr., Cordele, Ga. (Crisp County)

Michigan State

  • Drew Jordan, DE, Gr., Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett)
  • Ricky White, WR, R-Fr., Marietta, Ga. (Marietta)
  • Simeon Barrow, DT, R-Fr., Grovetown, Ga. (Grovetown)
  • Connor Heyward, TE, R-Sr., Duluth, Ga. (Peachtree Ridge)
  • Jordon Simmons, RB, So., Marietta, Ga. (McEachern)
  • James Ohonba, OG, R-Jr., Stockbridge, Ga. (Woodland)

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

