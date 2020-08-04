STAT: A quarter of all college football games, 1 bowl off 2020 schedule

The season is set to start Aug. 29, but some FBS conferences will have later start dates: ACC on Sept. 7, SEC and Pac -12 on Sept. 26.

An Associated Press analysis last week put the number of Division I games canceled or postponed at about 457* (that would be more than a quarter of last year’s total games):

FBS

FBS vs. FBS: y-60

FBS vs. FCS: y-60

TOTAL: x-134

FCS

FCS vs. FCS: 314

FBS vs. FCS: y-60

TOTAL: 383*

* — Includes games against opponents outside division.

x — Includes 14 eliminated nonconference games in ACC.

y — Does not include revisions to ACC nonconference schedule, which are TBA.

The bowl schedule already has been altered.

The Redbox Bowl, previously known as the Emerald Bowl, between Big Ten and Pac-12 teams has been canceled — partly because of the virus. The game lacked a venue after Levi’s Stadium opted not to renew its hosting agreement, according to the Mercury News.

There are still 41 FBS bowl games scheduled. The national championship game is planned for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami.

— This article includes information from the Associated Press.