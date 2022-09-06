Special coverage of Georgia Tech and Clemson in Tuesday’s ePaper

ajc logo
Sports
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Week 1 of the college football season closed Monday night with Clemson’s victory over Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Readers will find exclusive coverage of the game in the Tuesday Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper edition.

Georgia Tech, looking to improve on three straight three-win seasons that have put Geoff Collins on the hot seat, kept it closer than expected early against Clemson. But two blocked punts by the Tigers helped doom the Yellow Jackets.

Columnist Michael Cunningham and Georgia Tech beat reporter Ken Sugiura break down the game, in addition to photos from the field, with key moments and statistics, what we learned about Tech and what’s next for the Yellow Jackets.

