Sports Insider: Full coverage of Bulldogs’ blowout victory and plenty more

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates his four-yard touchdown pass with offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

15 minutes ago

In this week’s Sports Insider, fans can read complete analysis of the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs’ blowout victory over Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with an eye on how starting the season in top gear affects the outlook for the rest of the year.

Also in this week’s 70-page edition on the first full weekend of college football games, readers can dig into an in-depth explanation of the effect “Name, Image and Likeness” is having on players and programs in college athletics as business seeps into the game like never before.

In addition, the NASCAR playoffs are about to get the green flag, so find out more about the 16 drivers competing for the Cup Series title starting this weekend at Darlington.

Plus, find out why baseball star Shohei Ohtani could be leaving the Los Angeles suburbs next year, as the only two-way superstar in the game will be up for a new contract while the Angels are potentially on the sale block.

Sports fans can also read more about the U.S. Open including a farewell to Serena Williams, a look at how the expansion of the college football playoff could affect Atlanta, a division-by-division preview of the NFL season that starts Thursday — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

In Sunday’s ePaper, you’ll also find After the Game bonus coverage for the Braves’ win over the Marlins on Saturday night, getting Atlanta within two games of the Mets in the NL East.

Read the AJC Sunday ePaper

