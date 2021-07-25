Rugby ATL to play for championship after come-from-behind win

In just their second season, the first of which cut short by COVID-19, Kurt Coleman’s conversion of Alex Maughan’s try resulted in the narrow victory over a team that had beaten them twice in the regular season. The winning points came with less than five minutes left to play for the come-from-behind victory.

Rugby ATL will play either the LA Giltinis or Utah Warriors, who play in the Western Conference final Sunday. The MLR championship will be next Sunday at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.