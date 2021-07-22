ajc logo
X

Rugby ATL one win away from playing for title

Rugby ATL's Jason Damm competes against Rugby United New York at Life University earlier this season.
Caption
Rugby ATL's Jason Damm competes against Rugby United New York at Life University earlier this season.

Credit: Karl L. Moore/Mooreshots LLC

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Rugby ATL is one win away from playing for the Major League Rugby championship.

Top-seeded Rugby ATL will host Rugby United New York in the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday at Lupo Family Field in Marietta. Kickoff is 8 p.m. and the match will air on CBS Sports Network.

The winner will face either the No. 1 overall seed LA Gilitinis or Utah Warriors from the Western Conference for the league championship on Aug. 1. Rugby ATL would host the title game if the Utah Warriors advance.

Rugby ATL finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and 57 points. It finished as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. New York finished 10-6 with 53 points for the second seed.

Rugby ATL lost to New York both regular-season matches this year.

“It’s what we’ve been working on all year,” said Rugby ATL’s Jason Damm, of Marietta. “Everything we’ve done over the past six months has been to put us in this opportunity to compete to win the Eastern Conference and the league. To do it in front of our fans is the cherry on top because we know they’ll do everything they can to get us where we need to be.”

In Other News
1
Eyewitness to History: On the floor for Strug’s landing
2
Big changes at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Follow along with photos
3
Georgia State lands 10 preseason All-Sun Belt choices
4
Eyewitness to History: Edwards watched Ali in awe
5
Syracuse-Tennessee to meet in 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top