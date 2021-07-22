Rugby ATL one win away from playing for title

Rugby ATL is one win away from playing for the Major League Rugby championship.
Top-seeded Rugby ATL will host Rugby United New York in the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday at Lupo Family Field in Marietta. Kickoff is 8 p.m. and the match will air on CBS Sports Network.
The winner will face either the No. 1 overall seed LA Gilitinis or Utah Warriors from the Western Conference for the league championship on Aug. 1. Rugby ATL would host the title game if the Utah Warriors advance.
Rugby ATL finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and 57 points. It finished as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. New York finished 10-6 with 53 points for the second seed.
Rugby ATL lost to New York both regular-season matches this year.
“It’s what we’ve been working on all year,” said Rugby ATL’s Jason Damm, of Marietta. “Everything we’ve done over the past six months has been to put us in this opportunity to compete to win the Eastern Conference and the league. To do it in front of our fans is the cherry on top because we know they’ll do everything they can to get us where we need to be.”