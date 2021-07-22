Rugby ATL one win away from playing for title

Top-seeded Rugby ATL will host Rugby United New York in the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday at Lupo Family Field in Marietta. Kickoff is 8 p.m. and the match will air on CBS Sports Network.

The winner will face either the No. 1 overall seed LA Gilitinis or Utah Warriors from the Western Conference for the league championship on Aug. 1. Rugby ATL would host the title game if the Utah Warriors advance.