Richt, Johnson, Hearst on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Richt compiled a UGA record of 145-51 (.738) from 2001-15 which included 85-40 in SEC play. His teams won two SEC championships (2002 and 2005), five SEC championship game appearances, 15 consecutive bowl games, eight top 10 final poll finishes, and a 42-2 record against non-conference opponents in Sanford Stadium. He was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2005.

Johnson compiled a career record of 189-99 (.656) in 22 seasons as a head coach, including an 82-60 record in 11 seasons at Georgia Tech (2008-18). His 82 wins are the fourth-most in Tech history, behind only College Football Hall of Famers Bobby Dodd (165), William Alexander (134) and John Heisman (102). Johnson’s .577 winning percentage with the Yellow Jackets ranks fifth in program history, behind only Heisman (.764), Dodd (.713), George O’Leary (.612) and Alexander (.580). He led the Jackets to nine bowl appearances and three ACC championship games. He was named ACC Coach of the Year three times (2008, 2009 and 2014).