Richt, Johnson, Hearst on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt and former Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson are on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday. In addition, Georgia’s former All-America running back Garrison Hearst is among the 80 former players and nine coaches on the ballot.
Richt compiled a UGA record of 145-51 (.738) from 2001-15 which included 85-40 in SEC play. His teams won two SEC championships (2002 and 2005), five SEC championship game appearances, 15 consecutive bowl games, eight top 10 final poll finishes, and a 42-2 record against non-conference opponents in Sanford Stadium. He was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2005.
Johnson compiled a career record of 189-99 (.656) in 22 seasons as a head coach, including an 82-60 record in 11 seasons at Georgia Tech (2008-18). His 82 wins are the fourth-most in Tech history, behind only College Football Hall of Famers Bobby Dodd (165), William Alexander (134) and John Heisman (102). Johnson’s .577 winning percentage with the Yellow Jackets ranks fifth in program history, behind only Heisman (.764), Dodd (.713), George O’Leary (.612) and Alexander (.580). He led the Jackets to nine bowl appearances and three ACC championship games. He was named ACC Coach of the Year three times (2008, 2009 and 2014).
Other FBS coaches on the 2023 ballot include Larry Blackeney (Troy), Jim Carlen (West Virginia, Texas Tech and South Carolina), Pete Cawthon (Austin College and Texas Tech), Larry Coker (Miami and UTSA), former Georgia Tech assistant coach Ralph Friedgen (Maryland), Darry Rogers (Cal State East Bay, Fresno State, San Jose State, Michigan State and Arizona State) and Frank Solich (Nebraska and Ohio).
Hearst was the 1992 Doak Walker Award recipient as the country’s most outstanding running back. He was a consensus All-American and finished third in the Heisman Trophy balloting. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry breaking Bo Jackson’s SEC record single season average of 6.4. Hearst also broke three of Herschel Walker’s SEC records by setting new conference marks for single season points scored (126), total touchdowns (21), and rushing touchdowns (19). His 1,910 all-purpose yards was second most in SEC history for a single season. The Lincolnton native led the nation in touchdowns scored (21), and average points per game (11.5), was second nationally in rushing average (140.6 yards per game), and fourth nationally in all-purpose running (173.6 yards per game).
