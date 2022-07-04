Rhonex Kirpruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race

Under humid conditions, Kenya’s Rhonex Kirpruto outraced the field to win the men’s open race at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Road Race on Monday morning.
Against what was touted as the fastest field in the race’s 53-year history, Kipruto pulled away near the seven-kilometer point of the 10K race and finished in an unofficial 27 minutes, 25 seconds.
It is Kipruto’s second title at Peachtree, having won previously in 2019. Kipruto won despite having arrived Sunday evening on a flight from Doha, Qatar. Fellow Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie finished in second place.
MORE TO COME
