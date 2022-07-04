BreakingNews
AJC Peachtree Road Race results are here
ajc logo
X

Rhonex Kirpruto wins men’s elite division at AJC Peachtree Road Race

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race trophies await winners Monday, July 4, 2022.

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race trophies await winners Monday, July 4, 2022.

Sports
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Under humid conditions, Kenya’s Rhonex Kirpruto outraced the field to win the men’s open race at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Road Race on Monday morning.

ExploreMore coverage of 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race

Against what was touted as the fastest field in the race’s 53-year history, Kipruto pulled away near the seven-kilometer point of the 10K race and finished in an unofficial 27 minutes, 25 seconds.

It is Kipruto’s second title at Peachtree, having won previously in 2019. Kipruto won despite having arrived Sunday evening on a flight from Doha, Qatar. Fellow Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie finished in second place.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
The Hawks have upgraded. A bigger upgrade is out there
First-round pick AJ Griffin signs with Hawks
18h ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves get in position at halfway mark
1h ago
Atlanta United’s offense capable of ‘important things’
10h ago
Atlanta United’s offense capable of ‘important things’
10h ago
Daniel Romanchuk, Susannah Scaroni win wheelchair divisions at AJC Peachtree Road Race
12m ago
The Latest
Another shakeup for college sports: USC, UCLA joining Big Ten
Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing ends; NFL reportedly wants long suspension
Atlanta TV sports listings
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top