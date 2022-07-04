Daniel Romanchuk, Susannah Scaroni win wheelchair divisions at AJC Peachtree Road Race

Explore More coverage of the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race

“It still probably hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” Romanchuk said. “But it’s just amazing to be here. Just happy to be here. It wouldn’t feel like the fourth of July without being here in Atlanta.”

During the race Romanchuk, 23, faced computer difficulties, but he paid that no mind with his main goal just to finish the race in front of him. He also won the Peachtree Road Race in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.