Daniel Romanchuk, Susannah Scaroni win wheelchair divisions at AJC Peachtree Road Race

For the fifth time, Daniel Romanchuk won the men’s elite wheelchair division of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Monday morning, with a final time of 18:39. Susannah Scaroni won the women’s elite wheelchair division with a time of 21:18, setting a course record time with her victory.
“It still probably hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” Romanchuk said. “But it’s just amazing to be here. Just happy to be here. It wouldn’t feel like the fourth of July without being here in Atlanta.”
During the race Romanchuk, 23, faced computer difficulties, but he paid that no mind with his main goal just to finish the race in front of him. He also won the Peachtree Road Race in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Over the last year, Scaroni overcame a lot to get to this annual race. In September, she competed and won a gold medal in the Paralympics 5,000-meter. Two weeks later, she was hit by a car, putting her in a back brace for four months. She has continued to train and compete, and getting to this year’s road race gave her gratitude for returning to the competition.
“My perspective has changed a lot this year just in how thankful I am to be alive each day and what I have in front of me and then to get to race as well,” Scaroni said. “It’s kind of something I didn’t think would be possible and I am so grateful.”
MORE TO COME
