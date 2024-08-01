Reporters’ notebook: Where are the rest of the 2021 Braves?

RHP Chris Martin, Boston

LHP Tyler Matzek, San Francisco (traded in Soler/Jackson deal)

LHP Will Smith, Kansas City

LHP Drew Smyly, Chicago Cubs

RHP Kyle Wright, Kansas City

C William Contreras, Milwaukee

1B Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

SS Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

OF Joc Peterson, Arizona

Those from the World Series roster who are unsigned/retired: infielder Ehire Adrianza, speedster Terrance Gore and outfielder Guillermo Heredia.

What about Sabin Cabellos?

What does Baseball America say about Sabin Cabellos, the infielder prospect the Braves dealt to San Francisco in the Soler/Jackson package?

“Ceballos is a large and physical third baseman with impressive raw power that mostly played to the pull side in college, though his lone home run in pro ball was an opposite-field blast. Ceballos generates impressive bat speed and torque in his swing and has a steep, uphill path that should create plenty of fly balls, but could also lead to swing-and-miss issues--which became more of a problem after Ceballos moved to Low-A Augusta and struck out at a 31.4% clip. Ceballos doesn’t have great range at third base as a well below-average runner, but he has plus arm strength, makes the routine plays and was also named to the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove team in college.”

Baseball America ranked Cabellos the Braves’ No. 26 prospect. That was a fair price for assuming Soler’s contract ($32 million over the next two seasons). Consider this a free-agent signing ahead of this winter, too, since the Braves acquired a veteran bat around market value.

Tech hires assistant baseball coach

Georgia Tech baseball announced Monday the hiring of Josh Schulman as an assistant coach.

Schulman comes to Tech with nine years of coaching experience, most recently as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Wofford, where he helped the Terriers to a program-record 42 wins this past season.

Schulman spent five seasons at Wofford, first in 2017 and 2018, and then again for the 2022, ‘23 and ‘24 seasons, with two years at Yale in between. Schulman helped guide Wofford to three consecutive 40-win seasons over the past three years, the most wins in a three-year stretch in program history and the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory over Long Island in the Chapel Hill Regional this spring.

Schulman is a native of College Station, Texas, and pitched four seasons for the University of Rochester.

-Staff writers Gabriel Burns and Chad Bishop contributed to this report.