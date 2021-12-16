Peach Bowl continuing with fan-engagement smartphone endeavor

Stokan and the software partners deemed the first rollout as successful during the Kickoff Games played between Alabama and Miami, and Ole Miss and Louisville in early September. The software development company estimated that 20% of the people who attended the game scanned the QR code. Also 80% of those who scanned the QR code, which could be found at places during the pre-game fan festival, played an average of 10 minutes during the Alabama-Miami game and 11 minutes during the Ole Miss-Louisville game. They described that engagement as excellent.

From that Beta session, Stokan and his team learned that they need to make the QR code more accessible.

During this year’s game, in addition to it being marketed to supporters of Pittsburgh and Michigan State, it will be found at the fan festival, at area hotels, as well as on the halo board and mega column of Mercedes-Benz Stadium before and during the game. The software supporting the games is web-based, meaning phones used can be either ios or android-based.

The interaction is important to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the sponsors because they are able to communicate directly with those consumers.

Stokan said the next step is to get the QR code on TV to increase the opportunities for engagement. Next year’s Kickoff Games will feature Georgia vs. Oregon and Georgia Tech vs. Clemson.

“We hope with next year’s Kickoff we can take it to the next level,” he said.