Georgia State adds forward with international experience

Ma brings extensive international experience. He represented Chinese Taipei in the 2018 U16 Asia Championship and the 2019 U18 Asia Championship. He graduated from high school in 2019 and spent last year at The Skills Prep Factory.

“Chien brings so much to our program,” Georgia State coach Rob Lanier said. “Basketball-wise, he has the size, shooting, ball skills and feel for the game that will help our team. Personally, he is humble and brings a selfless attitude that will allow him to fit seamlessly into our program. Chien has such a bright future, and we are so excited to have him join us.”