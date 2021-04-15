ajc logo
Georgia State adds forward with international experience

Georgia State coach Rob Lanier walks along the sideline during the second half against the Troy Trojans Feb. 19, 2021, at GSU Sports Arena in Atlanta. (Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire)
Sports | 34 minutes ago
By Stan Awtrey, For the AJC

Georgia State padded its deep basketball roster by signing 6-foot-7 forward Chien-Hao Ma of Taiwan.

Ma brings extensive international experience. He represented Chinese Taipei in the 2018 U16 Asia Championship and the 2019 U18 Asia Championship. He graduated from high school in 2019 and spent last year at The Skills Prep Factory.

“Chien brings so much to our program,” Georgia State coach Rob Lanier said. “Basketball-wise, he has the size, shooting, ball skills and feel for the game that will help our team. Personally, he is humble and brings a selfless attitude that will allow him to fit seamlessly into our program. Chien has such a bright future, and we are so excited to have him join us.”

Ma led Taipei Municipal Song-Shan Senior High School to the national championship in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and participated in training camps in Serbia and Spain.

Georgia State, coming off a 16-8 season, is expected to sign one more player this spring.

