NFL Draft Extra starts Friday in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Turn to the Thursday edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for an exclusive preview of the NFL Draft as it kicks off tonight.
The AJC ePaper will include an expanded NFL Draft Extra Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The draft is big one for the Atlanta Falcons and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Atlanta is hoping to take the next step in its rebuilding process by adding a future star with its first-round selection.
For Georgia, the first round could be historic, with as many as five defensive players in contention to be drafted.
We’ll have all the angles covered in Friday’s Draft Extra in your ePaper at ajc.com/epaper.
NFL Draft news from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
NFL beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter and the AJC Sports staff will provide exclusive coverage on all of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution platforms, beginning Thursday morning and daily in the ePaper. Our coverage will focus on things Atlanta readers want to know, including the top news, picks and prospects for the Atlanta Falcons and news about players with Georgia connections.
