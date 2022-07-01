Combined Shape Caption

MLB could start using robot umpires by 2024. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred recently told ESPN that the league intends to soon introduce robot umpires to the game. Known as the "Automated Ball-Strike System," Manfred hopes the technology will speed up games. It's not yet known if the MLB will use the fully-automated version of the system or if it will be used more as a review system such as the Hawk-Eye is used in tennis. The Verge reports robot umpires have been in use at minor league games for a couple years. This season, they've also been used at Triple-A games. Currently, umpires are told via an earpiece if a pitch is a ball or strike and the umpire relays the call out loud. In theory, this should make the game quicker and more accurate. But players have had to make adjustments since the automated system tends to call more strikes than humans. The Verge reports that if the technology becomes commonplace in the MLB, younger people, who have increasingly shorter attention spans these days, might be attracted to the sport