Georgia announced Sunday it has hired Mike White as new head coach of its men's basketball team.UGA wasted no time replacing ousted coach Tom Crean.White had been University of Florida’s coach for the past seven years, recording a 143-88 record.“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to lead the men’s basketball program at the University of Georgia,” White said.White led the Gators to five consecutive NCAA tournaments and six straight postseasons coming into this season