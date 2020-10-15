The Dodgers strike back. Will ugly loss linger for Braves in NLCS?

The Dodgers had three home runs, five extra-base hits and 18 total bases in the inning. All those numbers tied MLB postseason records. Max Muncy hit a grand slam. His four RBIs in one inning tied another MLB playoffs record.

Braves starter Kyle Wright gave up two homers and seven earned runs. He was finished after recording only two outs. Left-hander Grant Dayton spelled Wright and gave up the grand slam to Muncy. The Dodgers tallied four more runs and two more homers against Dayton over the next two innings.

With the Braves down 15-1, manager Brian Snitker’s focus quickly shifted from winning the game to saving his regulars. Snitker unofficially surrendered when he subbed out first baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher Travis d’Arnaud for the fourth inning. This one was so bad that not even the big-hitting Braves had a chance to comeback.

Give the Dodgers credit. They were feeling the pressure of being a heavy favorite after losing the first two games. They responded by making quick work of the Braves in Game 3. Now they are scheduled to get Kershaw back for Game 4 after he was a late scratch for Game 2.

The Dodgers said their late rally in Game 2 would carry over. After doing little against Max Fried and Ian Anderson, they said they planned to score more against lesser Braves starters. The Dodgers backed up their talk. They scored seven runs over the final three innings of Game 2 then kept the momentum going at Wright’s expense.

Wright was great against the Marlins in the deciding Game 3 of the NLDS. The Dodgers aren’t the Marlins. Their lineup is filled top to bottom with star sluggers and good hitters. Nearly all of them got a piece of Wright.

The thing about the big first inning is that it may not have happened if Mookie Betts needed a tick longer to get to first base. Betts, the leadoff man, hit Wright’s first pitch on the ground to third baseman Johan Camargo. Riley’s throw arrived in first baseman Freddie Freeman’s mitt at about the same time as Betts touched the bag.

Umpire Dan Iassogna ruled Betts out. The Dodgers challenged the call, and replay review officials overruled it. The next batter, Corey Seager, doubled to score Betts. Wright got Justin Turner and Muncy to ground out, but those were the only outs he recorded in 28 pitches.

This was reminiscent of the Braves' first inning against the Cardinals in that Game 5 last year. Starter Mike Foltynewicz was charged with six runs. Fried gave up four. An error by Freeman opened the door. The difference was that, unlike the Dodgers, the Cardinals did big damage in the inning without hitting a home run.

The Braves won the NL East again in this truncated season. They returned to the postseason as a better ballclub. They proved it by sweeping the Reds in two games, the Marlins in three and taking the first two against the Dodgers. Their weakness, starting pitching, proved to be a strength when Fried, Anderson and Wright all had strong outings during that streak.

The good pitching ended with Wright’s career-worse outing. The Braves' Game 4 starter, Bryse Wilson, has a thin resume. There are no off-days during this NLCS, so if Fried starts Game 5 he’d be doing so on three days' rest instead of the usual four.

The pressure is on Wilson to go long in his start. Doing so would allow Snitker to avoid using all his best relievers to cover multiple innings. He could then use them in Game 5 to patch together a so-called bullpen game or cover multiple innings following Fried if he starts.

Wilson still is considered a rookie after pitching only 42-2/3 innings over the past three seasons. Like Anderson, Wilson will be making his postseason debut. Unlike Anderson, Wilson has only one effective start of more than six innings on his resume. The Braves are in trouble if he wilts in the spotlight as Wright did.

The Dodgers now have a chance to separate from the Braves with their pitching depth. Game 1 starter Walker Buehler was just OK. Tony Gonsolin didn’t make it through five innings in Game 2. But Jose Urias gave up just one run over five innings Wednesday, and now Kershaw is on deck. If he’s feeling right, Kershaw likely will make it tough on Braves hitters to generate much offense.

Kershaw is a three-time winner of the NL Cy Young Award. He had a 2.16 ERA over 10 starts this season, with 62 strikeouts and eight walks over 58-1/3 innings. Kershaw has had some uneven postseason results in recent years. This year he’s allowed three runs over 14 innings with 19 strikeouts and one walk, though he did surrender two home runs in six innings to the Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS.

For Game 5 the Dodgers could start Dustin May. He posted a 2.89 ERA over 10 starts this season. In the postseason he’s allowed no runs over 4 2/3 innings total with one “opener” start of two innings the Padres.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has a lot of good options. Snitker’s starting pitching choices aren’t strong beyond Fried and Anderson. The Braves are still leading the series. The question is whether the effects of the ugly Game 3 loss will linger beyond Wednesday.