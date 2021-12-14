Spirit of last season gone, so Hawks seek to rebuild it

It was the latest defeat in which the Hawks were too casual in the fourth quarter. Their defense relaxed. The offense got sloppy. The Hawks aren’t so good that they can play that way and expect to beat even bad teams like Houston.

Caption Hawks center Clint Capela reacts during the fourth period while falling 132-126 to the Houston Rockets in a NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec 13, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com` Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Caption Hawks center Clint Capela reacts during the fourth period while falling 132-126 to the Houston Rockets in a NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec 13, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com` Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Last season, the Hawks never could be counted out late in games because they never gave in. They were relentless because they had something to prove. This season, opponents know they can break through if they keep coming at the Hawks, who’ve lost their late-game edge.

Only two teams have a worse net rating than the Hawks in the fourth quarter (offensive minus defensive efficiency). Overall, the Hawks are one of the two or three best scoring teams in the NBA. In fourth quarters, their elite offensive efficiency becomes the worst in the league, and their defense isn’t nearly good enough to overcome that.

“Urgency” is the word that McMillan used more than once to describe what’s missing for the Hawks late in games.

“It’s me getting that message (across), but also our guys responding to that message,” he said.

Near the start of this season, Trae Young said the Hawks were bored because the games now aren’t as exciting as they were in the playoffs. They seemingly solved that issue when they returned from a tough trip and won five in a row at home. Now the Hawks have lost five consecutive games at State Farm Arena.

If the playoffs started Tuesday, the Hawks would be out. They stood 11th in the East, which wouldn’t even be good enough for the play-in tournament. The Hawks have played a third of their games, so there’s time for them to rediscover their form.

Countered forward John Collins: “Not a lot of time. Less time than you think. We could have made up more ground winning some games that we are supposed to win. We have 82 games to make this right. Start now.”

Caption Hawks forward John Collins is fouled by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun on his way to the basket in a NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec 13, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com` Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Caption Hawks forward John Collins is fouled by Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun on his way to the basket in a NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec 13, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com` Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

We saw the Hawks quickly flip that switch last season with McMillan as coach and with better health. They quickly coalesced into a connected, spirited group that didn’t give in. Maybe the return of Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and forward De’Andre Hunter (wrist) will have the same effect this season.

“It could,” McMillan said. “But as long as we have the guys that are healthy, we have to do it ourselves. This is something I know we are capable of.”

Bogdanovic is close to returning after missing the past six games. Hunter, out since Nov. 12, is due back sometime in January. Both players can create offense, which takes pressure off Young to do it late in games. Bogdanovic and Hunter also can help cover for Young’s defensive deficiencies on the perimeter.

Then again, Bogdanovic and Hunter were on the court when the Hawks started the season 4-9. The Hawks were losing to good teams, but they are supposed to be one of the best. If the Hawks were bored, their opponents certainly were excited to take a shot at one of the East’s resurgent teams.

“It plays into why we need to be more urgent on the court,” Collins said. “It’s something we are adjusting to right now.”

We’ll know more about the Hawks by the end of the calendar year. They are scheduled to play nine games before then. Two of those games are against the Magic, who are worse than the Rockets. The other seven are against opponents currently above the Hawks in the standings. The New Year brings another West trip, followed by a home-heavy schedule that’s filled with tough opponents.

The Hawks aren’t far from the top four in the East. Finishing that high and earning home-court advantage in the playoffs is key. The Hawks won two playoff series without the benefit of home-court advantage last season. That will be hard to duplicate. The East is much better now, so the first-round opponent won’t be as flawed as the Knicks.

That’s another reason why the Hawks have to rekindle the tough disposition that lifted them from fringe playoff team to the No. 5 seed. The Hawks kept it up in the postseason. They won five road games and eliminated the Knicks and 76ers on their floors. That same spirit is missing this season.

The Hawks can find it. But, as McMillan said, it’s not just going to happen again because it happened before. Most of the names are the same, but this season isn’t like last season for the Hawks.