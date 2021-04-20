Soccer ‘Super League’ may be dead, but it’s coming in college football

The proposed Super League would supplant the Champions League as the top competition in Europe. It would shift the sport from an “open” system to a “closed” one in which the 12 (now 10) clubs compete annually for the biggest trophy (the proposal includes five at-large spots).

That already happens in practice. The 12 teams included in the initial proposed Super League represent 40 of 65 Champions League titles and 30 runners-up. They’ve won all but three titles since the tournament was expanded in 1997-98. The gap in revenue between those clubs and the other teams in their respective leagues are rapidly increasing.

Sound familiar? That’s been the trend in college football for decades. It started when football schools first negotiated their own TV deals in the 1970s. It accelerated with the Bowl Championship Series era and the CFP.

Eleven different schools won the 16 BCS titles and four others were runners-up. Three of the four programs that have won the seven CFP championships also won BCS titles (Clemson is the outlier). The CFP committee has made it clear that programs not among the Power 5 conferences won’t be selected for the playoffs no matter what they do on the field.

Those “Group of Five” programs always will get drips from the money spigot. The 65 schools in Power 5 conferences received 79 percent of the $462.4 million in revenue from the 2019 CFP. The 330 other Division I schools shared the leftovers. About 80 percent of that revenue comes from media-rights deals.

Teams that play in the CFP and other bowl games share the money with fellow conference members. It’s inevitable that the top Power 5 teams, which are the biggest draws, eventually will seek a bigger share of the pie. About 60 percent of Power 5 schools already favor a football league that isn’t under the NCAA’s purview, according to a Knight Commission survey conducted last summer.

Power 5 programs want more freedom to set their own rules and fewer obligations to share revenue. They got their way when the NCAA allowed so-called cost-of-attendance scholarships. They’ll also get their way when the NCAA, its hand forced by lawmakers, adopts rules permitting athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. A complete split between the football powers and the other NCAA schools seems certain to happen.

There’s potentially lots of money to be made by a college football super league. If you liked the all-SEC schedule in 2020, you might love the league’s top teams playing only the best competition from any league. Well, maybe you wouldn’t like it if your favorite program isn’t included. But there’s obvious appeal in more CFP-quality matchups every weekend of the season.

That’s the soccer Super League’s formula: Better competition equals more revenue per team. The reaction to the proposal is a preview of what that opposition to a college football super league would look like. The defenders of the soccer status quo sound just like college football traditionalists when they sound the alarm about change ruining the sport.

The harshest criticism of the Super League came from Aleksander Ceferin, the president of European soccer’s governing body (UEFA).

“I cannot stress more strongly how everyone is united against these disgraceful, self-serving proposals, fueled by greed above all else.,” Ceferin said at a news conference Monday. “This idea is a spit in the face of all football lovers. We will not allow them to take it away from us.”

That sounds like the hyperbolic, self-serving rant of a person who fears losing power and money: UEFA organizes the Champions League. But Ceferin’s message resonates with fans in England, where six of the 12 teams selected for the proposed Super League play in the Premier League.

According to a YouGov “snap poll,” of 1,730 English fans, 79% opposed the Super League with 68% saying they strongly opposed. Disapproval isn’t limited to fans who don’t root for the six teams included as part of the new league: 88% of those fans oppose the move, but so do 76% of supporters of the six teams.

I’m guessing that that sentiment is driven by the meritocratic structure of Europe’s soccer competitions. Fans there are accustomed to all clubs getting a chance to earn their way into leagues and tournaments. U.S. professional sports leagues attempt to engineer parity with salary caps, drafts and (limited) revenue sharing among franchises.

College football fans don’t have that same expectation. There are the occasional outcries about the competitive and financial gap between the best programs and the rest. Meanwhile, the games between the best teams get the biggest audiences. A college football super league probably would get a better public reception here than Super League in Europe.

And college football could form a super league easier than European soccer because it doesn’t need the the buy-in of its players, who are denied their labor rights. The Guardian reported that Chelsea players expressed concerns that the increased revenue from the Super League wouldn’t result in pay raises. UEFA also threatened to ban players who participated in the league from representing their national teams in competitions, including the World Cup.

College football’s powers wouldn’t have to worry about those hurdles if they want to form a super league. The NCAA wouldn’t have any leverage to prevent athletes from joining up.

A Super League may not be happening yet for association football in Europe. It’s only a matter of time before college football embraces the concept.