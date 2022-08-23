SEC East is still least of Georgia’s concerns

Kentucky is the only ranked team among division opponents (AP No. 20, coaches’ poll No. 21). Oddsmakers give Georgia an 85% chance to win the East while Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky each have less than a 10% shot. Georgia has a 90% probability to win the East, per ESPN’s Football Power Index. The chances of an East team upsetting Georgia, per FPI, range from slim (16.7% for Kentucky) to almost none (0.8% for Vanderbilt).

That tracks with the state of the respective programs. That 2020 victory over Georgia, and subsequent East title, was the high point for Florida under coach Dan Mullen. Tennessee’s 7-6 finish in Huepel’s first season seems good only because the Volunteers have underachieved for so long. Then there’s Kentucky, which is 12-61-2 all-time against Georgia and has lost 12 meetings in a row.

The Wildcats may have their best team in decades. More than once, Smart has expressed appreciation for Kentucky’s physical style. Stoops has improved the recruiting and got help from the transfer portal after last season’s 10-3 finish. The schedule is tough − the Wildcats are at Florida, Ole Miss and Tennessee − but Kentucky football is no joke.

It’s still a stretch to think Kentucky is a real threat to Georgia. It means believing the Wildcats can close the three-touchdown gap (before garbage time) from last season. The Wildcats will be at home this time, and they have a good quarterback, Will Levis. However, his top target from 2021, Wan’Dale Robinson, is in the NFL along with first-team All-SEC offensive tackle Darian Kinnard.

Stoops’ program can’t absorb personnel losses as well as the SEC heavyweights. That’s why, historically, the Wildcats have followed great seasons by their standards with mediocre-to-bad campaigns.

Kentucky was last ranked in the preseason AP poll in 1978, when Fran Curci was coach. He was named SEC coach of the year in 1977 after his team finished 10-1 and achieved its highest-ever ranking at No. 6. But Kentucky was 4-6-1 in 1978. The Wildcats have compiled losing records in 26 of 44 seasons since then, with only three appearances in the final AP poll.

Kentucky still is an average program by SEC standards. In nine seasons at Kentucky, Stoops owns only eight victories against league opponents with winning records. He’s 9-20 against ranked teams, including 4-17 vs. those from the SEC. But, considering the program’s history, you can understand the excitement for football in Lexington. Stoops is winning like Bill Curry, Rich Brooks and so many others couldn’t.

Stoops’ teams have posted five of the program’s winning records and finished ranked twice. The Wildcats have played in six consecutive bowl games and won four in a row, both school records (they qualified for a bowl with a 4-6 record under the 2020 pandemic rules). That’s why Stoops is Kentucky’s longest-tenured coach, beating Curci’s nine years.

“I am proud of that, and I appreciate the work,” Stoops said at SEC Media Days last month. “However, we’re not satisfied. We want to continue to grow. We want to continue to push it.”

With two victories this season, Stoops will surpass Bear Bryant’s school record of 60. Bryant reportedly left Kentucky because he felt his team was overshadowed by Adolph Rupp’s basketball program. That history was echoed recently when John Calipari started a public feud with Stoops.

Calipari, lobbying for renovations to his team’s practice facility, called Kentucky a “basketball school.” Stoops responded by taking an indirect shot at Calipari’s recent postseason failures and asserting that his program “didn’t wake up on third base.”

Calipari wasn’t lying. Kentucky is a basketball school. Stoops also told the truth. Building a winning football program there is much harder. Stoops has done that. There’s still another level for him to reach. The Wildcats have their highest preseason expectations in nearly 45 years.

They’ll be left disappointed if their hopes include dethroning Georgia in the East. The same goes for Tennessee and Florida. Once again, the East will be the least of Georgia’s concerns as the Bulldogs make another run to the SEC Championship game and College Football Playoff.