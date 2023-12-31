Quick Take: Falcons aren’t good, but still alive after ugly loss to Bears

CHICAGO — Dee Alford kept running and running. His Falcons teammates went wild on the sidelines. Coach Arthur Smith had his hands raised in the air hopefully signaling touchdown while doing a little hop.

It felt as if Alford needed to return that missed field goal for a touchdown to end the first half for the Falcons to have chance to beat the Bears. Alford made it all the way to Chicago’s 13-yard line before tripping. The Falcons wouldn’t get that close to the end zone until Taylor Henicke ran for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

That came too late for the Falcons, who were dominated by the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The 37-17 loss didn’t bury the Falcons (7-9). They remain alive in the NFC South race because the Bucs (8-8) lost to the Saints (8-8) on Sunday. The Falcons will make the playoffs as division champions if they win at New Orleans next weekend while the Bucs lose at Carolina.