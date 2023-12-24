Quick take: Best effort of season likely too late for Falcons

At least there can be no doubt about which quarterback should start the final two games. Against the Colts, Heinicke was all the things that Ridder was not. He was poised in the pocket, quick with his decisions and, most importantly, careful with the ball. Henicke was 23 of 33 for 229 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers.

The Colts scored a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. They scored three points over their next seven full possessions. The Falcons recorded a season-high six sacks, including two on third downs. The Colts failed to score on four possessions in the fourth quarter with two turnovers on downs and an interception.

Tyler Allgeier 31-yard touchdown run staked the Falcons to a 20-7 lead early in the third quarter. The advantage was 23-10 with 14:10 to play. that lead didn’t feel safe. The Falcons have struggled to finish games all season. Could they do it against the Colts and their middling QB, Minshew?

Yes, as it turned out. It was a fine game for the Falcons. Too bad it likely came too late to save their season.