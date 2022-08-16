Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race

DeGrom has won two Cy Young Awards and finished in the top 10 in voting four other years. He already has answered questions about whether he would be the same guy after injuries. Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner, also hasn’t been slowed by injury. The eventual return of both pitchers is why I’ve always doubted the Braves would overtake the Mets in the East. Scherzer and deGrom are showing why that was a good bet.

A right elbow issue sidelined deGrom for the second half of last season. The shoulder ailment, which is more worrisome for a pitcher, kept him out until this month. Since returning, DeGrom has struck out half the 56 batters he’s faced, walked one and allowed only two extra-base hits among six surrendered. He’s still throwing 100-plus mph fastballs with an easy motion and delivering mid-90s sliders with bite.

Scherzer didn’t pitch from May 19 through July 4 because of an oblique injury. He’s made eight starts since then while posting a 1.89 ERA with 67 strikeouts and eight walks. I still think back to how a dead arm prevented Scherzer from starting an elimination game vs. the Braves in the 2021 NLCS. But I believe Mets manager Buck Showalter will handle Scherzer better than Dodgers counterpart Dave Roberts.

The recent trend for postseason managers is opening with a reliever, sending out starters on short rest or using them out of the bullpen (Roberts did both with Scherzer). But that’s been more out of necessity than strategy. Injuries muck up rotations. Not many teams have a fifth or even fourth starter they trust, or a deep bullpen. The Braves were among the teams who got by in October by cobbling together so-called bullpen games.

Showalter shouldn’t have to do that this postseason, especially if the Mets get a bye. The NLDS schedule has five games scheduled over six days. That means the Game 1 starter could, if necessary, pitch the deciding Game 5 on regular rest. Showalter can call on Carrasco and Chris Bassitt for starts after deGrom and Scherzer. That’s a much better option than trying to piece together a bullpen game.

The chances are good that the Braves will have to deal with Scherzer and deGrom to repeat as World Series champions. They’ve been a problem for a Braves for a long time. De Grom’s next start against the Braves will be the 27th time he’s faced them during his career. That’s tied with the Marlins for most of his career against an opponent. Scherzer will have faced the Braves 30 times, most of any opponent.

DeGrom and Scherzer tend to dominate the Braves, like they do to every other opponent. That hasn’t prevented the Braves from winning four consecutive division titles (Scherzer was with the Nationals for six-plus years before his brief detour to L.A.). The difference now is the Mets are a more complete team than they’ve been in years. They are on their way to the postseason with the best rotation in MLB.

As a bonus, the Mets surely will have a first-round bye if they win the division. That’s the big carrot for the Braves. Win the East, and they’ll get the bye to the best-of-five NLDS and if the No. 2 seed would play either the Central champion or the third wild card. Win the top wild card, and the Braves will play a dreaded best-of-three series against the second wild card before facing the mighty Dodgers in the best-of-five division series.

The Braves have shown off their pitching depth lately. They needed two extra starters last weekend with Max Fried (concussion) out and a doubleheader in Miami. The Braves got quality work from Kyle Muller and Bryce Elder before they were sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett. Fried might return to pitch Thursday against the Mets. Trade deadline acquisition Jake Odorizzi is lined up to face Scherzer on Wednesday.

It’s a lot to ask those pitchers to match deGrom and Scherzer while facing a lineup that’s as good as the Braves’. It’s what the Braves will need to stay in the East race if their hitters can’t do much again vs. New York’s two aces.