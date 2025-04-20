That’s not just speculation by Acuña, who is away from the team while recovering from knee surgery. Snitker removed Acuña from a 2019 game after he made a similar mistake, and the manager had plenty to say to reporters about that incident.

During the third inning of an August game against the Dodgers that season, Acuña jogged out of the box while watching what he figured would be a home run ball. He was limited to a single when the ball bounced off the wall.

Snitker told Acuña he was removing him from the game when he came off the field after the top of the fourth inning (Snitker said he opted against doing so immediately because replacement Adam Duvall needed time to get ready).

“He didn’t run,” Snitker said at the time. “You’ve got to run. It’s not going to be acceptable here. As a teammate, you’re responsible for 24 other guys, and that name on the front is a lot more important than that name on the back of that jersey.

“You can’t do that. We’re trying to accomplish something special here. Personal things have to be put on the back burner.”

Snitker’s public comments after Kelenic’s play suggest that it’s now more acceptable for Braves hitters to not run.

If Snitker decided it’s best to handle the matter behind closed doors, then Acuña didn’t get the same benefit in 2019.

After that incident, Snitker said Acuña owned up to his mistake, and the team would move on.

Acuña said there was “no excuse” for not running hard and that he respected Snitker’s decision to remove him from the game.

Nearly six years later, Acuña noted the double standard in Snitker’s response when Kelenic made a similar mistake.